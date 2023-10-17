In an electric automotive world dominated by SUVs and the occasional sedan or hatchback, wagons are few and far between. There's the Peugeot e-308 SW, Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric, Nio ET5 Touring, MG5, and Porsche Taycan Sport/Cross Turismo. The list might not seem short but these long-roof EVs are not widely available as few markets get all of them. More globally offered zero-emission wagons are coming, including this Audi A6 Avant E-Tron.

A rival for the future BMW i5 Touring, the practical EV won't have anything in common with the A6 Avant on sale today. That's because it will be underpinned by the PPE platform, which Audi has been developing together with Porsche to underpin bespoke electric models. The adversary from Munich has a different since next year's 5 Series electric wagon will utilize the same platform as the conventionally powered Touring.

It's not hard to imagine what Audi is trying to hide underneath the camouflage of this prototype that appears to have the full production body and lights. In March 2022, the Four Rings unveiled the A6 Avant E-Tron pictured below. Although it was touted as a concept, the design seemed nearly ready for production. That day is approaching as this test vehicle appears to have the final look.

Compared to the concept, the prototype has gained side mirrors and flush door handles. In addition, the stately 22-inch wheels have made way for a smaller 20-inch set, while the lower intake at the front has gained a radar sensor. At the back, there's now a wiper as well as horizontal red reflectors.

Our spies first laid eyes on the A6 Avant E-Tron over a month ago and that prototype might've been a performance version since it had red brake calipers. That's not the case here, so we're likely looking at a regular variant. The aforementioned PPE variant will accommodate both single- and dual-motor versions with rear- and all-wheel drive, respectively.

On sale early next year, the mechanically related Porsche Macan EV will have around 603 horsepower and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) in its most potent guise, complete with a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of around 100 kWh. Similar hardware will likely go into the Q6 E-Tron and A6 Avant E-Tron. The latter will be sold alongside a Sportback model with a more practical tailgate compared to the A6 Sedan's trunk lid.

The Audi A6 Avant E-Tron isn't the Volkswagen Group's only electric wagon on the horizon since the main VW brand is also cooking up an estate derivative of the ID.7 for a 2024 launch. In addition, Skoda will launch an Octavia-sized wagon without a combustion engine in 2026.