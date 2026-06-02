This Might Be The New Chrysler Airflow SUV

The Breakdown: A Stellantis product video appears to reveal a mystery Chrysler model.

It could be the new Airflow crossover.

The crossover features the same front-end styling as the updated Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

Chrysler does not have a strong lineup right now, but Stellantis plans to add three new models to the brand’s lineup. There will be a pair of new compact crossovers alongside a larger one called the Airflow, and Stellantis might have just leaked its design in a video highlighting its multi-energy strategy.

The video shows five vehicles—two Jeeps, a Peugeot, a DS, and a mystery Chrysler, all the way on the left, which we suspect is the new Airflow. This would be our first look at the crossover, and it features the brand’s new corporate front end introduced on the updated Pacifica.

The Chrysler features what appear to be the same vertical LED headlamps, illuminated grille and wing logo, and “piano keys” lighting signature as the minivan, just plastered on the upright front end of a new crossover. A side view of the car reveals vertical taillights on the corners and a rear spoiler.

The view also captures the door handles, which look strikingly similar to those on the new Jeep Cherokee, as does the Airflow’s daylight opening. The video reveals the Chrysler’s powertrain, and it looks like the turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder that powers the Cherokee, but without the hybrid system. The engine alone makes 177 horsepower.

What do you think?

Another possible powertrain the Airflow could feature is the new Hurricane 4 that powers the Grand Cherokee. It’s a turbo 2.0-liter that makes 325 hp, which might be a bit much for the entry-level model, but it could be optional on a higher trim.

Gallery: Chrysler Airflow Leaked 3 Source: Stellantis

Motor1’s Take: Chrysler needs a new product, and fast. The updated Pacifica is a good first start, but if the brand wants to truly compete, it needs a crossover. If this is the Airflow, it looks like a nice entry, but that is not enough for success in today’s industry.

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Source: Stellantis / YouTube via Mopar Insiders

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