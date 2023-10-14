Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The Audi S3 Sportback receives some minor revisions for its upcoming refresh. This is going to be the final upgrade to the ICE-powered machine.

BMW is working on the i5 Touring electric wagon. It shares a front end with the sedan but with an altered rear section. The powertrains and the interior design should be similar, too.

If you're not looking for an electric BMW wagon, what about this high-performance hybrid version? This one is light on camouflage, so we can get a great idea of what to expect when production begins.

This is our best look yet at the new Chevy Corvette ZR1. It features a big wing and aggressive fender flares with additional intakes. The nose also gains a duct. Power reportedly comes from a twin-turbo V8.

And, here's the upcoming Corvette ZR1 on the move. Even at idle, it sounds aggressive. The engine note switches to a rawer sound when lapping the track.

These spy shots from Japan caught Honda working on a fuel-cell-equipped CR-V that people can also plug in.

The next-gen Porsche Boxster will be an EV. This one keeps the camouflage reasonably light but has the production-spec headlights with four stacked lamps on each side. Covers over the fenders distort the appearance at the back.

The combustion-powered versions of the Mini Hardtop and Convertible are on the way to join their electric siblings. The styling changes appear to be minor, and the interior might gain the simplified appearance from the new EV variants.

The refreshed Nissan Rogue in the rugged Rock Creek trim has an updated front end, roof rails, and a modified rear bumper. Look for a debut next year.

This GTI appears to be almost without camouflage other than a little bit of tape. The changes aren't too significant, but there are revisions to the lamps at both ends.

