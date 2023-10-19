By having such a vast lineup of crossovers and SUVs, it feels like BMW is constantly updating its highly successful "X" portfolio. It just launched the X2/iX2, mere months after unveiling the facelifted X5 and X6. 2022 saw the launch of the striking XM, a third-gen X1 (with an iX1 to boot), and the updated X7. Come 2024, the new X3 will break cover, and in the meantime, the Mercedes GLC and Audi Q5 rival is being tested out on the open road.

The adjacent gallery is mostly about a lower-end version that doesn't even seem to have the M Sport Package. The wheels may look small in relation to the body, but at 20 inches, these alloys missing the BMW roundel are not exactly petite. It goes to show how big vehicles have gotten over the years, and this next-gen X3 will likely grow. Why? To keep a safe distance from the enlarged X1, which now stretches at 177.2 inches (4500 millimeters).

2025 BMW X3 new spy photos

11 Photos

Codenamed G45, this 2025 X3 doesn't appear to be taking any design risks. There are no oddly designed split headlights or an exaggerated kidney grille. The sole exhaust tip tucked away beneath the bumper is an obvious sign we're dealing with a lesser version. In keeping with recent BMWs, the luxury crossover is getting door handles flush with the body for a smoother profile to boost efficiency.

The image below depicts a different prototype with wider tires while flaunting a quad exhaust system. No, it's not the full-fat X3 M but rather the M Performance version. As seen on the X1 M35i and X2 M35i, BMW is now putting four tips on not-quite-M cars. Rumor has it the sporty X3 derivative will transition from the current M40i moniker to the M50i suffix.

The sole X3 M50i photo also provides us with a closer look at the taillights that will replace the current ones mimicking an energy sword from the Halo video game. The rear light design appears to be evolutionary, and it looks as though BMW is not jumping on the light bar bandwagon. In the name of cost savings, the roof-mounted spoiler doesn't seem to be any different than the one installed on the regular prototype.

BMW will unveil the revamped X3 in 2024 but without an iX3. That's because the fully electric version will be separated from the CLAR-based model and will switch to the Neue Klasse platform. The EV model is scheduled to go on sale in 2025 together with an i3 Sedan. Both are expected to receive the full-on M treatment later this decade.