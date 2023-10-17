Mercedes-Benz is preparing to launch a new variant of the CLE convertible. Our spies believe this is the AMG 53 version.

The front end gains a revised lower fascia with vertical strakes in the center and horizontal crosspieces on the outer edges. The grille features AMG's Panamericana design. Along the sides, the driver's side sill has a curved inlet ahead of the rear wheels. This car wears black wheels with multiple Y-shaped spokes. The back features quad exhaust pipes – two on each side. A diffuser is between the outlets.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Convertible Spy Photos

14 Photos

The powertrain for the CLE 53 is still a mystery. Rumors suggest that it might receive a hotter version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six that the CLE 450 4Matic uses. In the GLE 53 SUV, the six-cylinder mill makes 429 horsepower and 413 pound-feet

Mercedes is also working on the event hotter CLE 63 that would fit above the 53. It allegedly features a plug-in hybrid to get extra power. The GLE 63 S uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, making 603 hp.

The CLE-Class coupe and convertible debuted in July 2023. It replaces the two-door C-Class and E-Class in the Mercedes lineup. In addition to the CLE 450 4Matic, the CLE 300 4Matic is the base model and comes with a mild-hybrid turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 255 hp and 295 lb-ft.

Europeans get a diesel option. The CLE 220d has a turbodiesel 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 197 horsepower and only comes with rear-wheel drive.

We don't have photos inside this CLE 53, but the layout should be similar to the lesser models. This would include an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment display. The front seats have two speakers in the headrests.

The lesser CLE-Class coupe trims go on sale in the United States in early 2024. The convertible versions arrive a bit later. It's possible the AMG variants could join the range before the end of next year.

Take a video tour of the CLE-Class: