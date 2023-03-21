Listen to this article

Business was great for Lamborghini in 2022. The Italian automaker's newly announced financial results show revenue of $2.56 billion (€2.38 billion), which was 22 percent higher than in 2021. The company posts $661.19 million (€614 million) in operating profit – a 56 percent gain over 2021.

"We have an opportunity to really focus on our next objectives, thanks in part to our 18-month’ waiting list, which means we can confidently contemplate our future targets. This is a golden time for Lamborghini: we have made history even as we continue to pursue growth," said Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann.

Earlier in the year Lamborghini announced that it delivered 9,233 vehicles in 2022, which was 10 percent more than in 2021. Lambo moved 5,367 examples of the Urus, 3,113 units of the Huracan, and 753 Aventadors.

The United States was Lamborghini's biggest market, with 2,721 deliveries in 2021. Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau were the second-largest market at 1,018 vehicles. Germany rounds out the top three by getting 808 models.

Lamborghini will introduce the Aventador successor in the very near future. It goes by the codename LB744 and gets a new 6.5-liter V12. The engine alone makes 813 horsepower, but the vehicle also has three electric motors to make a total of 1,000 hp. In running purely on electric power, the output is just 180 hp. The monocoque is 10 percent lighter and 25 percent stiffer than the outgoing model. Inside, there's a complex, multifunction steering wheel with a variety of dials and buttons. Drivers can select Recharge, Hybrid, Performance, City, Strada, Sport, and Corsa modes.

Winkelmann says the Huracan replacement arrives in late 2024. He also confirms that it has a PHEV powertrain. A rumor suggests the combustion portion consists of a twin-turbo V8 that would rev to 10,000 rpm.

Lamborghini also has the plug-in-hybrid Urus launching in 2024. There aren't many details available about it yet. The powertrain is allegedly the twin-turbo V8 with electric assistance from the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, which makes 671 hp in the current guise.

Lamborghini will introduce its first EV in 2028. The teasers suggest the model might be a two-door crossover with seating for four occupants. A second-gen, fully electric Urus joins the range in 2029.