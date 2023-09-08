Ever since moving underneath the Volkswagen Group's corporate umbrella back in 1998, Lamborghini has been impressively prolific in launching limited-edition cars. Two of them happened to share the same transport truck headed to the 2023 Supercar Owners Circle event in Marbella, Spain. A new video shows the exotic machines being meticulously unloaded before being driven just as carefully up the alley to make a stop on the lawn.

Of the two expensive raging bulls, the J is the more exclusive. Not just because of its value, but also due to its rarity since Lamborghini made only one. In fact, the speedster was the first of many Aventador-based special editions and it was unveiled about a year after the original LP700-4. It was longer and lower than the coupe and it did away with the windscreen. Fun fact – the car was sold even before its world premiere at the 2012 Geneva Motor Show.

Lamborghini Aventador J

As for the other car, the Reventon Roadster is about three years older, having made its debut at the 2009 Frankfurt Motor Show. Although it previewed the styling of the Aventador, it was basically a Murcielago underneath the skin. The coupe version was capped at 20 but this is just one of the 15 roadsters ever made. It's worth mentioning the coupe was based on the regular Murcielago whereas the roadster started off as the Murcielago SV with a slightly more potent V12 rated at 661 horsepower.

The two cars look just as wild as they did back in the day, and with Lamborghini electrifying the V12 for the Revuelto, the naturally aspirated twelve-cylinder cars are likely to shoot up in value. It's especially true if they're as rare as these two. The new plug-in hybrid flagship is only a coupe for now but a roadster is a matter of when rather than if. Of course, we are expecting a plethora of special editions throughout the model's life cycle.