Lamborghini celebrates its 60th year in the automotive business in 2023. To mark the major anniversary in Japan, the brand assembled a parade of 251 vehicles for a parade around the Suzuka Circuit. Representatives from the Guinness World Records were at the event and certified the procession as the "Largest parade of Lamborghini cars."

The vehicles in the parade spanned Lamborghini's history. Everything from the iconic Miura to the recent Countach LPI 800-4 lapped Suzuka.

Plus, Lamborghini had some particularly important machines on display. A 350 GT, Islero and Countach were there showing off the restoration work from the brand's Polo Storico Department. The Ad Personam personalization division built a replica of the Lamborghini Lounge Tokyo where Japanese customers can specify the special touches for their unique vehicles.

Given that there were hundreds of owners together, Lamborghini also used this event as an opportunity to premiere the Huracan Sterrato for the Japanese market. The rugged-looking model features a lifted suspension, wider track, skid plates, and bespoke Bridgestone Dueler AT002 all-terrain run-flat tires. The 5.2-liter V10 makes 602 horsepower (449 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) of torque. A scoop on the roof directs air to the engine. The brand only intends to make 1,499 of them worldwide.

The Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100 art car and Time Gazer sculpture were on display at the Suzuka event, too. They came from a recent Lamborghini partnership with the Japanese artist Ikeuchi. 111100 is binary code for the number 60, and he adds an element that looks like a computer case on the engine cover at the rear. The other piece uses parts from the Countach 25th Anniversary, Diablo SE30, Murcielago 40th Anniversary, and Aventador LP-720-4 50th Anniversary to create a futuristic-looking cockpit.

The Polo Storico Department recently held another portion of the Lamborghini 60th anniversary celebration at The Ice event on a frozen lake in St. Moritz, Switzerland. The division brought the one-off Miura P400 S "Millechiodi" with a revised body in tribute to the Miura Jota.