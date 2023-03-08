Listen to this article

Remember the bonkers Asterion LPI 910-4? The 2014 concept was a plug-in hybrid that never materialized into a production model. Lamborghini's first PHEV the rich folk will be able to buy debuts soon as the Aventador's replacement. Come 2024, CEO Stephan Winkelmann says the Urus will also get the PHEV treatment. The disclosure was made at a roundtable with journalists, including Road and Track, at a preview event for the new V12 hybrid supercar.

It's worth pointing out Lamborghini has already built and sold a hybrid as the limited-run Sián FKP 37 was partially electrified with supercapacitors. The Urus PHEV due next year is expected to employ a powertrain like the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. The high-performance SUV from Zuffenhausen is preparing to go through a mid-cycle update. In its current pre-facelift guise, the twin-turbo V8 and electric motor push out a combined 671 horsepower. It's too soon to say whether the equivalent Lamborghini will get a more potent configuration.

Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Shots

11 Photos

The Huracan successor is slated to arrive near the end of 2024 and it too will be a hybrid of the plug-in variety, according to the Italian exotic brand's boss. The jury is still out on whether it'll retain the naturally aspirated V10 or downsize to a V8, possibly with a twin-turbo configuration. Codenamed LB744, the Aventador successor is keeping the V12, so here's hoping the baby Lambo will retain its ten cylinders.

What comes after these two PHEVs? Lamborghini's first EV, of course. The top brass from Sant'Agata Bolognese revealed the plan is to have the zero-emissions car on sale in 2028. He refrained from going into details, but he did say in a previous interview with Auto Express that it'll have four seats, two doors, and a higher ground clearance than the typical Lambo.

In 2029, the hugely successful Urus will transition to the next generation. It'll lose the V8 and whatever combustion engine the plug-in hybrid is going to have in exchange for an all-electric drivetrain. Consequently, it means the company's best-selling product will become an EV-only affair.