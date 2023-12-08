Need a pick-me-up? You're in the right place. Turn up your speakers and enjoy the amazing sound of this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ doing a high-speed run on the Autobahn complete with an exhaust that spits flames.

You'll find the driver in this video from AutoTopNL flipping up and down the gear range even when he doesn't have to. We can't say we blame him considering the noise. The sound from this Aventador's V12 becomes a howl at around 4,000 rpm and becomes a scream as the powerplant gets closer to 9,000 rpm.

Gallery: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

31 Photos

The Aventador SVJ makes a fantastic sound in stock form, but it's not usually this raw. The sound here seems to evoke the howl of V12-powered Formula One cars in the early 1990s. The video doesn't specify what set of pipes this Lamborghini uses, but folks in the YouTube comments speculate this is possibly a Gintani system that costs as much as $13,995.

Beyond highlighting the impressive sound, the driver lets the Aventador SVJ stretch its legs. The car is able to max out at 193.2 mph (311 kph) — seriously fast for a public road with traffic on it. The factory-rated top speed is 216 mph (350 kph), meaning this Lamborghini still had lots of speed to give.

The SVJ uses a version of Lamborghini's 6.5-liter V12 making 759 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. The only gearbox available is a seven-speed automated manual. It also features active aerodynamics that can provide high downforce or low drag depending on the driving conditions. We suspect the low drag setup was being used here to achieve such a high speed.