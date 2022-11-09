Listen to this article

In May 2021, Lamborghini pledged to electrify all three models by 2024 and launch an electric vehicle in the second half of the decade. Since then, we've learned the Aventador successor will be unveiled in March 2023 with a plug-in hybrid V12 while the Huracan's replacement due in 2024 is set to use a twin-turbo V8 PHEV. The Urus with a charging port was recently spied testing, meaning it's coming sooner rather than later. But what about the EV?

British magazine Auto Express sat down and had a chat with Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann about the all-electric model. It's due in 2028 as the fourth member of Sant'Agata Bolognese's stable rather than a replacement for an existing raging bull. The automaker's head honcho described it as being "much more daily usable" courtesy of "more ground clearance." He specified it'll be a four-seater with a 2+2 layout and two doors.

Lamborghini hybrids and EV

5 Photos

The 58-year-old German executive suggested Lamborghini will take advantage of being a member of the Volkswagen Group to speed up development and reduce costs. This will be possible courtesy of "synergies of the Volkswagen Group like we already had with the Urus." Winkelmann was referring to how the Super SUV rides on the same MLB Evo platform as the Bentley Bentayga, Audi Q7/Q8, Porsche Cayenne, and the VW Touareg.

It could mean the Lamborghini of EVs will ride on the same Scalable Systems Platform architecture the VW Group is currently developing. The SSP hardware will be used for the first time on an electric VW-badged Trinity sedan coming in 2026 from a new €2-billion factory in Wolfsburg. Lamborghini's chief technical officer Rouven Mohr told Auto Express that all-electric propulsion makes sense for the automaker:

"Some of our core pillars from the technology point of view are fitting perfectly with the electric world. If we speak about carbon fiber function integration, battery integration as a structural part – this is something that allows you much more degrees of freedom from the design perspective in the sense of aerodynamics."

Rouven Mohr went on to say Lamborghini's engineers have found a way to offset the extra bulk of EVs and he is confident owners will not complain about the car being too heavy.