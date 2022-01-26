Lamborghini will launch its final pure combustion model this year. The Sant'Agata Bolognese-based company will then move to electrified powertrains for all its products until its first fully-electric model reportedly arrives in 2028. We knew the automaker is planning a radical first EV but now, thanks to a new report from Autocar, we have more preliminary details to share.

Lambo’s debut electric vehicle will likely take the shape of a 2+2 high-riding machine, according to the British publication, which had the chance to sit and talk with the brand’s CEO Stephan Winkelmann. He confirmed this purely electric product will be radically different than anything Lamborghini has ever created.

"When it comes to the first full-electric car, it's clear that our approach is clear and prudent,” Winkelmann commented. "Clear because we say: 'Yes, electrification is part of our future'. And prudent because we say: 'It's a completely new car: the fourth model. It's a segment we haven't been in for decades if we speak about a 2+2 or four-seater, maybe also high from the ground, with more ground clearance.'"

If we take a look back at the history of Lamborghini, we’ll see that the brand’s CEO is probably referring to the Urraco from 1979, which had a 2+2 seat configuration. Its modern purely electric successor will enter the early development stages later this year and this is the time when the final concept and design philosophy will be decided.

"It's advancing in the sense that we're deciding this year what type of car this is going to be, and not only volumes, pricing, and body style, but also much more on the content of the car," Winkelmann also told Autocar. "If everything goes accordingly, we're going to kick off the project by the end of this year."

This electric crossover will be followed by the all-electric second-generation Urus. The performance SUV “will be fully electrified" with no combustion-powered version planned. Just like Lambo’s first production EV, the new Urus will be "a completely new car."