Hundreds of thousands of dollars can separate different Lamborghini models from each other. A $200,000 gap lies between the Aventador SVJ and the Huracan Tecnica, but a new drag racing video reveals that spending the extra cash doesn’t directly translate into guaranteed quarter-mile victories.

The SVJ makes 770 horsepower from its naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine. That’s 130 more than the Huracan, but power isn't everything, obviously. The Aventador weighs 3,910 pounds, while the Tecnica, with its 640-hp 5.2-liter V10, tips the scales at 3,350 lbs.

The pricier Aventador also has the advantage of all-wheel drive, while the Huracan only spins its rears through its seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Its bigger brother sports a seven-speed ISR automated manual transmission.

While the Aventador finished first in two of the three drag races, it didn’t return the quickest quarter-mile times. The ET slip reveals that the Huracan returned slightly faster times, beating the Aventador by a few tenths of a second in each run. The Tecnica’s best time was 10.549 seconds at 131.43 miles per hour compared to the SVJ’s 10.730-second, 134.08-mph run.

So, is the extra $200,000 worth it for the SVJ? Maybe not if you’re just going drag racing, but Lamborghini designed the two models for road courses, not straight-up drags. We imagine there is a more noticeable performance difference between the two when curves are involved.