Lamborghini ended 2022 by setting another record sales year. The Italian automaker sold 9,233 vehicles worldwide, a 10 percent increase compared to 2021. The automaker continues to see growth following the pandemic’s impact on the industry.

The Lamborghini Urus again made up the bulk of the automaker’s sales, with 5,367 SUVs delivered. That’s up 7 percent from last year. The Huracan was the brand’s second best-selling model, with 3,113 delivered, a 20 percent jump compared to 2021. The Aventador, which ended production (for a second time) in September of last year, sold 753 units. We expect its replacement to debut in the coming months.

The United States remained Lamborghini’s best market, with the company delivering 2,721 cars, a 10 percent increase. Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau saw deliveries increase by 9 percent to 1,018. Germany was Lamborghini’s third best-selling country last year, with 808 cars delivered, jumping 14 percent. The UK and Japan saw 650 and 546 cars delivered in 2022, with Japan seeing a 22 percent increase. Lamborghini increased its retail presence in 2022 from 173 to 180 stores in 53 countries.

Model 2022 Sales Lamborghini Urus 5,367 Lamborghini Huracan 3,113 Lamborghini Aventador 753

“Our trend of growth and development continues, and this shows that our direction is sound and our choices are on the mark,” said Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann. He added that 2023 will “be a year of challenges and changes that we are ready to confront by always pushing ourselves beyond.”

In 2023, the automaker will enter the second phase of its Direzione Cor Tauri program, the roadmap it unveiled in 2021. The automaker is investing €1.8 billion over five years as it transitions to producing more hybrids before building fully electric vehicles.

Last year, Lamborghini introduced two new Huracan models – the Tecnica and the Sterrato. The Sterrato is the brand’s high-riding example with a suspension lift, rally drive mode, and more off-road goodies. The automaker also debuted the Urus Performante, which arrived with more power and less weight than the standard SUV.