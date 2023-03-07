Listen to this article

Rumors have been trickling out about Lamborghini's successor to the Huracan. Now, we know it launches in late 2024 thanks to brand CEO Stefan Winkelmann.

"At the end of 2024 a completely new Huracan will come to market," Winkelmann said during a press presentation, according to Road & Track.

Winkelmann also reiterates that the Huracan replacement uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Lamborghini CTO Rouven Mohr said the model was getting a PHEV setup in July 2022.

The Lamborghini CEO didn't provide any details about the engine layout. According to claims from an anonymous insider, the Huracan successor adopts a twin-turbo V8. The powertrain allegedly would not engage the turbos until the engine reaches 7,000 rpm and keep them spinning until the powerplant's 10,000 rpm redline. When outside of this rev range, the setup reportedly operates as a naturally aspirated mill with hybrid assistance.

The info about the Huracan successor comes as Lamborghini offers a glimpse of the Aventador's replacement. It adopts a new 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 (gallery above) with plug-in hybrid assistance. The engine alone makes 813 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 535 pound-feet (725 Newton-meters) at 6,750 rpm. The redline is 9,500 rpm.

The Aventador replacement's V12 sends its power exclusively to the rear wheels, and an electric motor incorporates into the eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic that can also power the back axle. In addition, there's a motor driving each front wheel. This setup offers a total output of over 1,000 hp.

A 3.8-kilowatt-hour battery is in the Aventador successor's center tunnel. It can recharge at up to 7 kW, meaning owners would only need to plug in for about 30 minutes.

Lamborghini is also preparing a PHEV variant of the Urus. It reportedly adapts the powertrain from the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Where the existing version makes 690 hp, the tweaks from Lambo allegedly push output as high as 820 hp.