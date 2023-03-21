Listen to this article

The pieces of the puzzle are slowly but surely falling into place as Lamborghini is providing another preview of its Aventador successor. Codenamed LB744, the plug-in hybrid V12 supercar reveals its digital instrument cluster in the latest teaser episode. We get to learn it'll have no fewer than seven driving modes: Recharge, Hybrid, Performance, City, Strada, Sport, and Corsa. These are selectable via two rotors mounted on the steering wheel.

City enables zero-emissions driving by turning off the newly developed naturally aspirated 6.5-liter engine. Yes, the flagship raging bull will work in pure electric mode, in which case power is going to be limited to just 180 hp. Lamborghini says the LB744's traction control system, suspension, and eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission are calibrated for maximum comfort.

Lamborghini LB744 digital instrument cluster

6 Photos

If the mid-engined supercar with its monofuselage runs out of battery juice and the driver can't find a charging station nearby to plug it in, Recharge mode will fire up the V12 to recharge the 3.8-kWh pack in six minutes. Replenishing the battery installed in the central tunnel can also be done via regenerative braking. At a charging station, the peeps from Sant’Agata Bolognese claim the battery can be recharged at up to seven kilowatts.

Strada mode is essentially a normal mode tailored to day-to-day driving and longer trips. It always has the V12 engine working, but the total output is limited to 874 hp. Should you want more, Sport mode unlocks 894 hp and maximizes the gearbox's responsiveness. Put the LB744 into Corsa mode and you benefit from the full 1,000 hp, with everything dialed for maximum performance.

If you're brave enough, it will be possible to turn off the electronic stability control system. Of course, there's also a launch control system by pressing a button mounted in the center of the left rotor. Lamborghini says there are 13 selectable settings pertaining to the behavior of the new supercar. One of the available configurations is Corsa Recharge, which prioritizes the lithium-ion battery by maximizing recharge.

The Italian exotic marque claims we are only a few days away from the world premiere when we’ll finally get to discover what the electrified supercar is called. It'll be followed by a Urus PHEV and a hybrid Huracan successor, with both scheduled to arrive next year.