It's the dawn of a new era for Lamborghini as the exotic Italian marque has released the first details regarding a plug-in hybrid powertrain destined to debut in the Aventador successor. The hotly anticipated supercar goes by the "LB744" codename and uses a completely new naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12. Compared to the model it replaces, the new machine from Sant'Agata Bolognese has the engine rotated by 180 degrees.

At 481 pounds (218 kilograms), it's 37 lbs (17 kg) lighter than its predecessor. It's also a lot more potent as it produces 813 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 535 pound-feet (725 Newton-meters) at 6,750 rpm. As a refresher, the top-spec V12 configuration offered in special Aventadors such as the Invencible and Autentica pair of one-offs had 769 hp and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm). The new twelve-cylinder beast almost matches the 818-hp, track-only Essenza SCV12.

New Lamborghini V12 engine for Aventador successor

The mighty V12 with its 9,500 rpm redline is only a part of the powertrain because Lamborghini's new flagship car will employ a hybrid setup. While the ICE sends output to the rear wheels, two electric motors drive the front axle. Located above the newly developed eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, a third electric motor can route its power to the rear wheels depending on the driving mode and road conditions.

With the power of the V12 and three electric motors combined, the new LB744 offers a total of 1,000 hp. The engineers installed the DCT transversally behind the longitudinally mounted V12 to make room for a lithium-ion battery in the tunnel. Weighing in at 425 lbs (193 kg), the transmission is not only lighter than the Huracan's but it also changes gears quicker. Speaking of which, Lamborghini says the gearbox will find its way into the Huracan's successor.

The 3.8-kWh battery pack mounted in the central tunnel can be charged at up to 7 kW, in which case it takes half an hour. It can also be replenished via the regenerative braking of the front wheels or straight from the V12 in only six minutes. The LB744 has all-wheel drive, but it works as a front-wheel-drive EV when you reverse. The rear-mounted electric motor can also kick in, depending on conditions. In other words, Lamborghini's next supercar can run in all-wheel-drive electric mode.