Most of us learned to drive in crappy cars, but not this fortunate 16-year-old from Australia. A learner driver was seen behind the wheel of an exotic supercar on a busy highway in Melbourne. The adjacent image was published on a car spotting page on Facebook, and according to the man with the camera, the driver had just finished school that day.

Some people were quick to criticize the youngster and the car's owner, arguing an inexperienced driver shouldn't be allowed in a V12 machine with 759 horsepower on tap. The learner driver technically didn't do anything wrong since there aren't any restrictions regarding the type of car as long as a fully licensed driver sits beside them and provides supervision. Another condition is the car must be registered in Victoria.

You must be at least 16 to acquire a learner permit. According to the law in Victoria, drivers on their learner's permit are not allowed to tow. It should be pointed out there aren't any reduced speed limits for learners. You must be at least 18 to get a probationary license but only after having the learner permit for a minimum of 12 months.

According to the person who took the image, the car was being "driven sensibly." If we were to be 16 again, we'd honestly be intimidated by the Aventador SVJ. Not just because of its sheer power, but also by its size considering the raging bull is 2098 millimeters (82.6 inches) wide without mirrors. It also sits extremely low to the ground and has terrible outward visibility.

We'll remind you the SVJ was one of the many special editions launched by Lamborghini during the Aventador's 11-year life cycle. The LP 770-4 came out in 2018 at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance as a coupe before the roadster was introduced in 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show. While the coupe was capped at 900 units, the roadster was even more exclusive, with just 800 cars assembled at the factory in Italy.