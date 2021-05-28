On February 28 last year, the Swiss government banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an attempt to slow down the spread of coronavirus in the country, forcing the organizers of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show to cancel the event. A few months later, the pandemic caused another cancelation of one of the most important shows in the automotive industry with the organizers describing the financial condition of the exhibition as really unstable.

Fortunately, things in many regions are slowly getting better and people are hoping to return back to their normal lives. The organizing foundation of the Geneva International Motor Show also sees a light at the end of the tunnel with the announcement for a return of the show in 2022. Not everything will be the same, though that’s not necessarily bad news.

First of all, the 2022 Geneva Motor Show will be held between 19 and 27 February 2022 with official press days scheduled for 17 and 18 February. Until now, the GIMS has usually been held in the first days of March but perhaps anti-pandemic and other factors have resulted in an earlier date for next year.

Interested exhibitors have until mid-July to register for the 2022 event, which will represent an “exciting evolution” of the Geneva show and will be “substantially different from the past.” The organizers don't provide more details about what will change, though they admit everything depends on the pandemic conditions in February next year.

"With the dispatch of the tender packages, we are now officially starting the organization of GIMS 2022. My team and I can hardly wait to present our concept to the exhibitors and subsequently to the public. We really hope that the health situation and the corresponding policy regulations regarding Covid 19 will allow us to bring it to life," Sandro Mesquita, CEO of GIMS, comments.

More details should be presented in the “coming weeks.”