Photos: Porsche 911 GT3 S/C

The new Porsche 911 GT3 S/C is everything enthusiasts love about the GT3, only with the roof removed—and somehow, it loses almost none of the magic. Porsche engineered the convertible to stay remarkably light and rigid, pairing its screaming 9,000-rpm naturally aspirated flat-six with an exclusively manual six-speed transmission to create one of the most engaging driver's cars on sale.

Check out these original photos from our first drive review in Germany.

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

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