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Photos: Porsche 911 GT3 S/C

We drove the new Porsche 911 GT3 S/C in Germany—these are the photos.

2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
Motor1.com Team Motor1.com Team
By: Motor1.com Team
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The new Porsche 911 GT3 S/C is everything enthusiasts love about the GT3, only with the roof removed—and somehow, it loses almost none of the magic. Porsche engineered the convertible to stay remarkably light and rigid, pairing its screaming 9,000-rpm naturally aspirated flat-six with an exclusively manual six-speed transmission to create one of the most engaging driver's cars on sale.

Check out these original photos from our first drive review in Germany.

2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C First Drive Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

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