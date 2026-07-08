The Dacia Striker Is Europe's Cheap All-In-One Car

The Breakdown The lifted wagon is available with hybrid power and all-wheel drive.

Dacia claims the Striker is among the most spacious models in the compact segment.

The flagship version gets a panoramic sunroof and 19-inch wheels.

Although Europeans still have it good when it comes to wagons, rugged versions have almost vanished. Sure, there's the new Audi A6 Allroad to battle the Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, but both luxury estates cost an arm and a leg. With Volkswagen abandoning the Alltrack models, Renault's budget arm is now filling that void in the mainstream segment. Enter the Dacia Striker.

Previewed a few months ago, the newcomer in Europe's C-segment aims to do it all. It's characterized as a crossover because it combines the ruggedness of an SUV with the versatility of a wagon and the efficiency of a sedan. It certainly looks the part and shows just how far Dacia has come since Renault took over in 1999. The Striker is essentially a lower-to-the-ground alternative to the Bigster, targeting buyers who appreciate SUVs but don't want to sit as high or deal with the added weight.

It certainly doesn't look like a Bigster with a lowered suspension, as it has a different silhouette and new T-shaped lights at both the front and rear. We're glad to see Dacia use conventional rear door handles instead of "hiding" them in the C-pillars, as it does on the SUV. At 4.62 meters (nearly 182 inches) long, it fits neatly into the compact car class and gets plenty of plastic body cladding to reinforce its rugged appearance.

Photo by: Dacia

While Dacia may be a value-oriented brand, the Striker comes with a long list of standard and optional equipment. The base model's 17-inch steel wheels can be swapped for alloys up to 19 inches, while a panoramic glass roof extends all the way to the rear. The interior combines a 10.1-inch touchscreen with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster featuring a 3D effect achieved through optical reflections that project images. As with the rest of the company's lineup, there are still a handful of physical buttons below the center screen, and, thankfully, no frustrating touch-sensitive controls on the steering wheel.

Opening the power tailgate reveals a generous cargo area with up to 600 liters (21.1 cubic feet) of space. The Striker is the first Dacia with a three-piece cargo floor featuring two height settings to accommodate both small and bulky items better. Inside the cabin, practicality is further enhanced by a sliding drawer, removable cup holders, and nine anchor points for attaching a variety of accessories.

Although Dacia is regarded as a low-cost brand, the Romanian marque says it has improved cabin refinement by upgrading the acoustic insulation. The Striker features thicker glass for the windshield and front side windows, along with additional sound-deadening material throughout the cabin. Unlike the company's other wagon, the Jogger, the new Striker is offered exclusively as a five-seater.

Photos by: Dacia Photos by: Dacia

The Renault Group is moving away from diesel engines to reduce emissions, so the Dacia Striker predictably skips oil-burners. The entry-level version is powered by a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine that can also run on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and features a mild-hybrid system.

Up next is a full-hybrid system built around a naturally aspirated 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine working with two electric motors. The combustion engine produces 109 hp, while one electric motor adds 49 hp, with the other serving as a starter/generator. Dacia also includes a 1.4-kWh battery, a four-speed automatic transmission for the ICE, and two additional gears for the hybrid system, all without a clutch. In the city, the company estimates the Striker will operate in electric mode for up to 80 percent of the time.

For those who want or need all-wheel drive, there's a 4x4 version with the 1.2-liter mild-hybrid engine paired with a rear-mounted electric motor. The ICE delivers 140 hp and 230 Nm (170 lb-ft) to the front axle through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The rear motor contributes 31 hp and 87 Nm (64 lb-ft) through a two-speed transmission and can be disengaged when not needed. Combined output is rated at 150 hp.

Photos by: Dacia

This range-topping Striker offers multiple driving modes: Auto, Eco, Snow, Mud/Sand, and Off-Road. Hill Descent Control also comes standard, all in a lifted wagon targeting a curb weight of around 1,400 kilograms (3,086 pounds). Naturally, the all-wheel-drive version will weigh more due to the additional hardware.

What do you think?

Dacia models have always been sensibly priced, and the Striker is no exception. It starts at under €25,000 in Europe, although a fully loaded all-wheel-drive version will almost certainly exceed €30,000. Even so, it's likely to undercut an equivalent Bigster when it goes on sale later this year.

2027 Dacia Striker 128 Source: Dacia

Motor1's Take: The Dacia Striker has all the ingredients to be a true do-it-all vehicle for buyers who don't want to pay the premium that comes with a more prestigious badge. It certainly won't set your pulse racing, but it makes a compelling case as a versatile, spacious family car that stays within a sensible budget.

Source: Dacia

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