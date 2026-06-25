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GMC's Best-Selling Truck Just Got a Massive Makeover

The new GMC Sierra 1500 comes with two new V8 engines and a fully revamped interior. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

2027 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X Front 3/4
Photo by: GMC
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 11:00am ET
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The Breakdown

  • GMC has unveiled the 2027 Sierra 1500, which goes on sale later this year.   
  • It has a redesigned exterior, a revamped cabin, and two new V8 engine options.
  • The Sierra Denali Ultimate features two articulating dashboard screens.   

Now that Chevrolet has unveiled the 2027 Silverado 1500, GMC is ready to provide a first look at its new Sierra 1500. The pickup truck features a complete redesign inside and out, and it will go on sale later this year with two new V8 engine options.   

The 2027 GMC Sierra 1500 will offer General Motors’ new small block engines. The automaker won’t release the full specs of the 5.7-liter or 6.6-liter V8s until later this year. We wouldn’t be surprised if the output from the larger engine is in the mid- to high-400-horsepower range.   

The new V8s will be available alongside the TurboMax four-cylinder and the Duramax diesel V6. Each engine will pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission.   

The 2027 GMC Sierra 1500 will offer these four engines:   

  • Turbocharged 2.7-Liter Inline-Four  
  • Turbocharged 3.0-Liter Duramax V6  
  • 5.7-Liter V8  
  • 6.6-Liter V8  

The Sierra’s Tech-Focused Redesign 

2027 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Interior

2027 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Interior

Photo by: GMC

The truck’s new styling draws inspiration from the Sierra EV, with an evolution of the headlights. They flank a more vertical grille, with each trim receiving unique front-end treatments.   

Inside, the 2027 Sierra is available with up to three screens on the dashboard, just like the new Silverado, but GMC differentiated the design. The Sierra’s dashboard is unique, featuring an articulating 16.3-inch digital infotainment display that moves to reveal a storage cubby.   

The Sierra is also available with an 11.5-inch front passenger screen with an articulating cover that can conceal a portion of the screen. It can transform from a full display to a slim screen. The truck is also available with the all-new MultiPro center console, which can transform into a workspace. 

When the new Sierra goes on sale later this year, GMC will offer it in four trims:   

  • Pro   
  • Elevation   
  • AT4  
  • Denali  

2027 Sierra AT4X Details  

2027 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X Interior

2027 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X Interior

Photo by: GMC

While GMC isn’t providing all the details about the updated Sierra, it is sharing details on the AT4X trim. It will feature 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires, new Multimatic jounce control dampers, and e-locking differentials front and rear.   

It will stand out visually with an exclusive hood, a 2.9-inch suspension lift, a unique grille insert, and a more rugged front bumper. GMC will continue to offer an AEV Edition package  

Inside, the AT4X will come with unique trim accents, enhanced front seat bolsters, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The panoramic sunroom and stainless-steel speaker grilles on the doors are standard. 

2027 Sierra Denali Ultimate Details 

Sitting at the top of the GMC lineup will be the Sierra Denali Ultimate. It is the flagship truck and will feature the 6.6-liter V8 engine.   

It will also have more than 60 inches of in-cabin screens. It will have the articulating infotainment and passenger screens, a 12.2-inch driver display, a 15.0-inch head-up display, and an 8.5-inch digital rearview mirror.   

The Denali Ultimate will also feature a 16-speaker Bose Premium Series audio system and a three-year subscription to Super Cruise. The top Sierra will come with forged wood accents.   

Pricing And Availability  

GMC will release 2027 Sierra 1500 pricing later this year before the truck goes on sale. The automaker plans to announce additional details, including performance and pricing, later.  

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The 2026 Sierra starts at $41,095, including the $2,795 destination charge. The GMC Sierra AT4X and Denali Ultimate cost in the mid-$80,000 range. 2027 Sierra prices will likely creep upward.  

2027 GMC Sierra 1500
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2027 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Front 3/4 2027 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Front 3/4 2027 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Interior 2027 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Front 3/4 2027 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Interior 2027 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate MultiPro Center Console
Source: GMC

Motor1’s Take: GMC has put a big emphasis on technology with the updated Sierra 1500. Big screens aren’t new, but the articulating displays of them provide real utility and help differentiate the truck from the new Silverado 1500.

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Source: GMC

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