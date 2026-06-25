Polestar Can’t Sell Cars In The US Anymore
A new rule restricts the import and sale of connected cars with ties to China or Russia.
The Breakdown
- Polestar has announced it will no longer be able to sell cars in the US starting with the 2027 model year.
- The US is implementing a new rule that restricts the import and sale of connected vehicles linked to China or Russia.
- Polestar will continue to sell the existing stock of Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 models.
Polestar has announced today that it will no longer sell cars in the United States starting with the 2027 model year. The US Department of Commerce did not grant the automaker authorization to sell cars under the new US Connected Vehicles Rule.
The new regulation, announced in 2025 to start for the 2027 model year, restricts the import and sale of certain cars with connected vehicle technology linked to China or Russia. Polestar is owned by Volvo and Geely Holding Group, the Chinese corporation that operates Geely Auto.
Volvo was granted authorization to import and sell vehicles at the end of May. According to a recent Reuters report, Ford is currently seeking authorization for its China-built Lincoln Nautilus SUV.
According to Polestar’s press release, the automaker will continue to sell its existing stock of Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 models in the US. It will also continue to provide access to its service network. The automaker said that 94 percent of its retail sales in the first quarter of 2026 were from outside the American market.
Motor1’s Take: Well, that did not last long. Polestar became a standalone brand less than a decade ago, and even though it did sell in huge numbers, it is sad to see it disappear.
Sources: Polestar, Reuters, Volvo
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