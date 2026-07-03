BMW Quietly Reveals The V8 Engine Has A Long Life Ahead

The Breakdown The new BMW X5 will gain a V8 engine in 2027.

It will be available in an M Performance version, likely an X5 M60.

The twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 is likely to continue well into the 2030s.

The new X5 will go down in history as BMW’s first production model with five types of powertrains: gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, electric, and hydrogen. However, there is still something missing, at least at launch: a big ol’ V8. Initially, the luxury SUV will be available only with inline-six engines on the ICE side, but we bring good news: the eight-cylinder engine lives.

Tucked away in the press release for the fifth generation of the Spartanburg-built luxobarge is confirmation that a larger engine is on the way. Unsurprisingly, BMW is reserving the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 for an M-flavored version of its revamped X5. However, we should point out that it won’t be a full-fat X5 M but rather an M Performance model.

While it doesn't have an official name yet, an educated guess tells us it will be called the X5 M60. Yes, without the "i" at the end, because BMW is dropping the letter from gasoline-powered models. It has already happened to many models, including the new X5 for the 40 versions. In the future, the "i" designation will be reserved exclusively for electric vehicles.

Photo by: BMW

The new X5 M60 will have to wait since it won't be available at launch alongside the new Audi Q7 rival. BMW plans to roll out the V8-powered version sometime in 2027. Most enthusiasts will be thrilled to hear the M Lite variant won't be a plug-in hybrid but instead deliver a pure V8 experience. We wouldn't rule out a mild-hybrid setup, but a 48-volt system adds only a minimal weight penalty compared to a much heavier PHEV setup with a substantially larger battery.

The New BMW X5 Is Getting Three M Performance Versions

Speaking of plug-in hybrids, the X5 does get an M Performance version at launch. It's called the X5 M60e, but it won't be offered in the United States. BMW is also cooking up a third not-quite-M model without a combustion engine: a hotter iX5 derivative. Munich isn't committing yet to a full-fat X5 M with either gasoline or electric power, but we'd be surprised if one doesn't arrive in 2028 or later, in both ICE and EV forms.

Given that the outgoing X5 had a nearly eight-year production run, BMW is likely to keep the V8 alive well into the 2030s in the new generation. With a new X7 confirmed to debut in 2027 and almost certain to feature the company's largest engine, the eight-cylinder story is far from over. Additionally, the recently facelifted 7 Series is getting the V8 treatment in 2027 with an M Performance variant. The Alpina side of the BMW Group is also developing a V8-powered 7 Series and will likely do the same for the next-generation X7.

The BMW V12 Continues, But Not In BMWs

BMW technically still builds an even larger engine. However, the twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 assembled at the Hams Hall factory in the UK remains exclusive to Rolls-Royce models. The ultra-luxury brand based in Goodwood had planned to go fully electric by 2030, but that's no longer the case.

As a result, the twelve-cylinder powerhouse is also set to continue into the next decade. As for a return to a BMW or Alpina model, we wouldn't count on it.

2027 BMW X5 32 Source: BMW

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: While Mercedes-AMG is making a big deal about recommitting to V8 engines, the eight-cylinder X5 is little more than a footnote in a press release. The reason is simple: BMW never said it would move away from large-displacement engines or combustion engines in general. Even with stricter Euro 7 emissions regulations on the horizon, there's still life left in the V8.

The only concern surrounds output. BMW had to detune its largest engine in the M5 and XM to comply with tougher emissions rules in markets that follow the Euro 7 standard. We'll have to wait and see whether the X5 M60, or whatever it ends up being called, will also lose some of its Bavarian-bred horses in Europe.

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