Nissan Gives The Frontier A Star Spangled Makeover

THE BREAKDOWN Nissan Frontier 250th Anniversary Edition revealed for America's birthday.

Only 2,500 will be built in July.

Available at no cost on the Pro-4X trim level.

As the United States of America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday on July 4th, 2026, Nissan is gearing up for its own milestone. The Japanese automaker just built the one-millionth Frontier pickup truck at its Canton, Mississippi plant, showing a strong dedication to American manufacturing.

Nissan moved Frontier production to Canton back in 2012 after previously building the truck in Smyrna, Tennessee. Since Frontier production began in Smyrna back in 1998, Nissan has built over two million of them in the USA. To celebrate, Nissan revealed a Frontier 250th Anniversary Edition to commemorate the country's Semiquincentennial.

2026 Nissan Frontier Photo by: Nissan

"The Frontier has always stood for rugged capability, durability and adventurous fun–hallmarks of Nissan's DNA," said Christian Meunier, chairman, Nissan Americas. "Just as importantly, it represents the strength of American manufacturing. As we celebrate one million Frontiers assembled in Canton during America's 250th anniversary year, this special edition honors the workers, communities and enduring spirit that drive our industry and our country forward."

The 250th Anniversary Edition will be limited to 2,500 units, all built in July 2026. This special edition features a monochrome American Flag Stars and Stripes pattern within the Frontier emblem on the tailgate, which is a subtle but patriotic nod to the 250th anniversary.

It may not be the most comprehensive special edition, but Nissan says it will be available at no additional cost on the Pro-4X model only. This includes the short and long wheelbase variants and the Roush model. Customers can pair the 250th Anniversary Edition with any of the existing colors.

Photo by: Nissan

As with all Frontier versions, the 250th Anniversary Edition comes with a 3.8-liter naturally aspirated V6 producing 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque. That’s tied with the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon for most standard horsepower in the mid-size truck class, but the Frontier is one of the last pickups to offer a non-turbocharged engine.

What do you think?

Frontier sales were up 24.0 percent year-over-year in May 2026 with 6,773 units sold, the best May for the nameplate since 2010.

Motor1's Take: The Nissan Frontier is not the most modern truck in its class, having last been redesigned back in 2022. Even this third-generation truck can trace its chassis to the second-generation Frontier, which dates back to 2005. Some buyers may see this as a detriment, but others see it as a benefit in an age of overly complicated vehicles that are loaded with technology. The 250th Anniversary Edition is a subtle and affordable special edition that should cater to these buyers.

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