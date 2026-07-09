Ruf's Next Performance Car Will Have 1,000 HP. Here's Our First Look
Ruf’s new twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter flat-eight engine sounds like an absolute monster.
The Breakdown
- Ruf Automobile is starting to develop its next generation of performance cars.
- It is using a development prototype to validate the new technologies that will power future Ruf models.
- The car has a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter flat-eight engine making over 1,000 horsepower.
It’s been 50 years since Ruf Automobile launched its first tuned Porsche. Since then, the company has achieved legendary status thanks to the Ruf CTR Yellowbird and countless other bespoke creations. And the company has no plans of slowing down.
At this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, Ruf will publicly demonstrate the development prototype for its next generation of performance cars. It’s called the B8 Erprober, a lengthened CTR3 test vehicle designed to validate the new technologies that will power future Ruf models.
Ruf B8 'Erprober' Prototype
The car features Ruf’s all-new eight-cylinder B8 boxer engine. It's a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter flat-eight engine that will produce over 1,000 horsepower and over 738 pound-feet of torque. It will also pair with a six-speed manual transmission.
The car will make a total of six runs at the festival, with race car driver Tanner Faust behind the wheel. It’s wearing a special livery, designed by Aloisa Ruf in collaboration with Optima Batteries, that pays tribute to the CRT Yellowbird.
The Future Of Ruf
Ruf B8 'Erprober' Prototype Engine
Ruf built its reputation modifying existing Porsche vehicles, but now the company builds original cars from the ground up. The CTR Anniversary had an all-new chassis with new bones—axles, suspension, subframe, and more.
Ruf’s future automobiles will continue to be bespoke vehicles that bridge the gap between something old and something modern. Expect future Ruf vehicles to continue to utilize the 911 for design inspiration, which Alois Ruf Jr. told us last year is “good forever.”
It’s unclear when we will see a production version of Ruf’s next-gen vehicle, but we shouldn’t have to wait long if the company is already developing it.
Motor1’s Take: This is Ruf's future, and if it is starting with over 1,000 hp, we are expecting some truly spectacular cars. Ruf's more powerful model right now is the CTR3 Evo at 800 hp, which isn't available with a manual transmission.
What are you cooking, Ruf?
Source: Ruf
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The World's Most Powerful V12 Road Car Is Nearly Here
Woman Goes To Midas For Her First Oil Change Ever. Then They Give Her A $6K Estimate And A Lecture: ‘Do Not Go Back’
The Pagani Huayra Returns With A Gated Shifter And No Roof
Porsche Is Killing The Gas Macan This Month
'A Tribute To The Very Beginnings:' McLaren Rebuilt Its First Road Car To Absolute Perfection
The McLaren 788HS Is The Final Chapter For Three Supercars
Hennessey's New Hypercar Packs Over 2,000 Horsepower And A Manual