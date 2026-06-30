The 2027 Corvette Is The Cheapest Way To Hit 200 Miles Per Hour
We miss when it cost less than $60,000, but Chevrolet has justified the Corvette's price increase with a big performance bump.
THE BREAKDOWN
- The 2027 Corvette Stingray starts at $73,495.
- New LS6 engine helps it break the 200-mph barrier for the first time.
- Its 0-60 mph and quarter-mile times improve from last year.
Chevrolet just revealed pricing for the 2027 Corvette Stingray, which is now the most affordable 200-mile-per-hour car following a General Motors-validated top speed run. The 2027 Stingray Coupe starts at $73,495 for the 1LT trim, while the power-folding Stingray Convertible costs $80,495.
That’s a far cry from the C8 Corvette's original 2020 model year MSRP of $59,995, but Chevrolet has made some notable improvements to the car in that time.
|Price
|Coupe
|Convertible
|Corvette Stingray 1LT
|$73,495
|$80,495
|Corvette Stingray 2LT
|$80,595
|$87,595
|Corvette Stingray 3LT
|$85,245
|$92,245
The biggest change for the 2027 model year comes behind the cockpit, where the original 6.2-liter LT2 V8 has been replaced by a new 6.7-liter LS6 engine. Output increases from 490 horsepower (495 hp with the Z51 package) and 465 pound-feet of torque (470 with Z51) to 535 hp and 520 lb-ft, respectively. This same engine is also found in the revived Corvette Grand Sport and the newly introduced Grand Sport X, where it adds a front e-axle for a total of 721 hp.
We knew the LS6 engine would improve the Stingray's performance figures, but now Chevy has revealed just how much quicker the 2027 model is compared to its predecessor. The top speed has improved from 194 to over 200 mph. Back in the C6 generation, the ZR1 was the first factory Corvette to break 200, and now a base Stingray has done it just two generations later.
2027 Chevrolet Corvette
Chevy says the 200 mph top speed is possible thanks to the Stingray's improved power and narrow body, which produces less drag versus a wide-bodied Z06 or ZR1.
Along with the top speed, the new engine helps the Stingray accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, an improvement of one-tenth over the previous Z51 package car. Chevy says it will run an 11-second quarter-mile with a 124 mph trap speed, which is an improvement of around two-tenths with a gain of around two mph at the finish line.
"That's all power," small block assistant chief engineer Mike Kociba explained. "The record really shows the strength of the LS6, an engine that we set out to create a unique place in the Corvette lineup."
Motor1's Take: The Corvette may not be as affordable as it was in 2019, but that is not as much Chevy's fault as it is a microcosm of a greater economic issue. This would also be a much bigger issue if Chevy didn't make any changes to the car, which is far from the truth. The Corvette has been massively improved since the C8 generation was first introduced, and the price increase is justified.
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