Lamborghini Just Built Its Most Powerful SUV Ever

Nearly a decade on, a lot has changed with Lamborghini’s first SUV. The original Urus debuted with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which spawned an even more powerful Performante trim. In 2024, the restyled Urus SE arrived, now with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain.

Today, that lineage continues with the new Urus SE Performante.

The quickest and most powerful Urus model to date, the SE Performante packs the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 plug-in-hybrid powertrain as the standard SE. But in true Performante fashion, it’s boosted to be even more powerful.

2027 Lamborghini Urus SE Performante Photo by: Lamborghini

Fastest SUV In The World

The Urus SE Performante makes 800 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque—11 more hp than the standard SE, and 37 additional pound-feet. That makes it the fastest super-SUV in the world by Lamborghini’s measure, sending it to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 194 miles per hour.

The V8 engine is paired with a synchronous electric motor with power supplied by a 25.9 kilowatt-hour battery pack. That battery is housed beneath the load floor to improve the Urus SE Performante’s center of gravity, and it allows the performance SUV to drive on electric power alone for up to 37 miles.

Photos by: Lamborghini Photos by: Lamborghini

The same eight-speed transmission manages all that power, but here it’s been recalibrated to improve response times and minimize torque lag. It’s paired with a standard all-wheel-drive system with an electronically controlled center clutch.

An upgraded dual-chamber air suspension also improves the Performante’s abilities in the corners, with body roll correlating by a whopping 55 percent over the standard SE. That also coincides with a 25-percent reduction in body vibrations.

All told, the Urus SE Performante is 6 percent quicker when maneuvering, and has a 12-percent quicker reaction time. Pair that with new Pirelli P Zero Tires—measuring 22 or 23 inches—and grip also improves by up to 6 percent.

Model Engine Output 0-62 MPH Top Speed Urus SE Performante Twin-Turbo 4.0L V8 PHEV 800 HP / 738 LB-FT 3.3 Seconds 194 MPH

Lightweighting And Aerodynamics

Of course, with any true Lamborghini performance model, it’s not just about power. That’s why the Urus SE Performante features a bevy of aerodynamic and weight upgrades meant to improve its performance both on the road and on the track.

Thanks to a hefty use of carbon fiber on the hood, roof, side skirts, and elsewhere, the SE Performante is 70 pounds lighter than the traditional Urus SE. The lightweight muffler and tailpipes as part of the new Akrapovič exhaust system shed 22 pounds, while the Integrated Power Brake system shaves another 8.8 pounds, and the enhanced NVH package drops another 7.3 pounds.

The Urus SE Performante has a total curb weight of 5,452 pounds.

The SE Performante also boasts a 3 percent reduction in total aerodynamic drag compared to the Urus SE, as well as an increase of 16 percent in downforce over the previous Performante, and 23 percent over the standard Urus SE. The carbon fiber spoiler and diffusers ensure high-speed stability at the rear, while a wider front end improves battery cooling and airflow. Even the brake cooling is 8 percent more efficient than on the Urus SE.

97 Source: Lamborghini

Pricing

One thing we still don’t know about the Urus SE Performante is how much it will cost. With the standard Urus SE starting at just over $252,000, and the previous Performante coming in at around $270,000, don’t expect the Performante model to come cheap.

What do you think?

A base price of around $300,000 isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Motor1's Take: With the Urus SE PHEV replacing the standard version, it was only a matter of time before the new Performante showed up.

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