The McLaren 788HS Is The Final Chapter For Three Supercars

The Breakdown The McLaren 788HS packs 777 hp from its twin-turbo V8 engine.

Production is capped at 100 Coupe and 100 Spider models.

It's optionally available with a full carbon fiber body.

Automakers typically save the best for last, and McLaren is no exception. It’s marking the end of the road for the 720S, 765LT, and 750S series with a last hurrah meant to rule them all. The 788HS is the ultimate iteration of Woking’s supercar lineup and comes as either a Coupe or a Spider, with each body style capped at just 100 units.

At the heart of the High Sport is the tried-and-true twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. Output jumps to 777 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, enough for a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.8 seconds. It needs seven seconds flat to hit 124 mph (200 km/h) from a standstill and keeps accelerating until it reaches a top speed of 205 mph (330 km/h).

Customers looking for the lightest version will have to forgo the convertible’s open-air thrills and opt for the Coupe. It has a dry weight of just 1,265 kilograms (2,789 pounds), giving the 788HS the best power-to-weight ratio of the series: 614 hp per metric ton. By reaching deeper into their pockets, one-percenters can also ask McLaren to install an optional full carbon-fiber body.

Photo by: McLaren

The 788HS is about more than just an upgraded engine and reduced weight. It generates 10 percent more downforce than the already hardcore 765LT thanks to a newly developed aerodynamic package that includes an F1-derived rear diffuser. The new front splitter and raised active rear spoiler also help keep the car glued to the road, while a redesigned hood S-duct reduces the impact of turbulent air.

At the same time, the front axle sits 5 millimeters (0.2 inches) lower than that of the 750S thanks to a further-refined hydraulic suspension. Stopping power comes from Senna-derived carbon-ceramic discs hiding behind new forged center-lock wheels, marking the debut of this setup on the supercar series.

The 788HS is only the third model to carry the High Sport suffix after the 2012 MP4-12C HS and the 2016 MSO HS. Speaking of McLaren Special Operations, MSO will pamper all 200 cars, so expect each to be heavily customized.

2027 McLaren 788HS 22 Source: McLaren

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: As much as we’re sad to see it go, we’re excited about what lies ahead. The company has been tight-lipped about the future, but CEO Nick Collins has promised to share details sometime this summer.

A successor to the 720S/750S/765LT/788HS family is likely in the works, but the more intriguing product is the rumored SUV, a vehicle the company long ruled out, although that stance could change.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy