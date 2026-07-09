China's New Supercar Packs 1,500 Horsepower And Stunning Looks

the breakdown BYD’s Denza Z packs 1,582 horsepower from a tri-motor AWD setup, launching to 62 mph in as little as 1.96 seconds.

The electric supercar features ultra-fast charging, going from 10 to 97 percent in just nine minutes.

Available in Coupe, Spider, Racing, and Special Edition variants with up to 1,971 hp.

The Z debuted at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed and is headed for production, including a European launch.

China has a new supercar: meet the Denza Z. The electric supercar from BYD packs a 1,180.0-kilowatt all-wheel-drive powertrain with torque vectoring, and it's headed for production—including a launch in Europe.

Alongside the standard Coupe and Racing models, Denza also debuted a Spider variant and a Special Edition designed for the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The car made its public debut at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Denza Z Racing Photo by: BYD

Shaped For Speed

The Z rides on parent company BYD's e3 platform (pronounced "e-cube") and uses a trio of electric motors, including a dual-motor rear axle that enables active torque vectoring. It also features BYD's ultra-fast charging system, which can replenish the battery from 10 to 97 percent in just nine minutes.

The Z Coupe and Spider measure 188.4 inches long and stand just 4.4 feet tall, giving them a low, sleek silhouette. Smooth, flowing surfaces define the design, which BYD chief designer Wolfgang Egger describes as a "living sculpture of speed."

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Curb Weight Denza Z Coupe 188.4 Inches 77.8 Inches 52.4 Inches 109.4 Inches 4,916 Pounds Denza Z Spider 188.4 Inches 77.8 Inches 53.1 Inches 109.4 Inches 5,071 Pounds Denza Z Racing 192.0 Inches 78.3 Inches 53.1 Inches 109.4 Inches 4,960 Pounds

At the front, a large air intake channels airflow through vents in the hood, with Denza claiming the design carefully balances aerodynamics, downforce, and cooling. The track-focused Racing model features an even larger intake and a multi-channel cooling system designed to better manage temperatures for both the electric motors and the brakes.

Around back, the Z features four distinctive diamond-shaped taillights. Buyers can also choose a multi-layer pearlescent paint finish that changes color depending on the viewing angle and lighting. The Racing model can be equipped with an adjustable three-stage carbon-fiber rear wing, making it 3.5 inches longer than the Coupe. According to Denza, the aero package generates up to 2,337 pounds of downforce at 217 mph.

The Special Edition features a composite body structure that incorporates materials such as carbon fiber to reduce weight and improve performance. To enhance aerodynamic efficiency, it adds an active front diffuser and an adjustable rear wing flap. Denza claims the package can generate more than 4,409 pounds of downforce at 186 mph.

Denza Z Coupe Photos by: BYD Denza Z Racing Photos by: BYD

A High-Tech Cockpit

Inside, Denza puts the spotlight on the steering wheel, which features six physical buttons along the lower section for quick access to functions like Track and Boost modes. The cabin also includes an 8.9-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.8-inch infotainment display, and a wireless smartphone charging pad. Denza says the interior uses premium materials throughout, including carbon fiber, suede-like upholstery, and metallic accents.

Based on the available images, the Coupe, Spider, and Racing models all feature a 2+2 seating layout. The Racing can also be specified without rear seats and with a roll cage for a more track-focused setup. Up front, the seats offer eight-way power adjustment, adjustable lumbar support, and heating, ventilation, and massage functions. The Coupe and Spider add adjustable side bolsters for the driver’s seat.

The Coupe and Racing offer 8.8 cubic feet of trunk space, which expands to 19.4 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.

Photos by: BYD Photos by: BYD

Tri-Motor Power

All three Denza Z variants use a tri-motor setup with one electric motor up front and two at the rear. The rear motors can spin at up to 30,000 rpm, helping produce a combined 1,582 horsepower (1,180 kilowatts) and 914 pound-feet of torque. That's enough to launch the Coupe from 0-62 miles per hour in 2.25 seconds before reaching a top speed of 186 mph.

The Racing version, equipped with optional semi-slick tires, cuts the sprint to just 1.96 seconds and raises the top speed to 217 mph. The range-topping Special Edition pushes system output beyond 1,971 hp (1,470 kW), with Denza claiming a 0-62 mph time of under 1.7 seconds.

Model Output 0-62 MPH Top Speed Denza Z Coupe 1,582 HP / 914 LB-FT 2.5 Seconds 186 MPH Denza Z Racing 1,971 HP / 914 LB-FT 1.7 Seconds 217 MPH

Every Z model uses BYD's second-generation 76.0-kilowatt-hour Blade battery. Claimed range is 255 miles for the Coupe, 249 miles for the Spider, and 236 miles for the Racing variant. The battery uses a cell-to-body design, with the cells integrated directly into the chassis rather than packaged into traditional modules and a separate housing. The passenger compartment floor serves as the battery's upper cover.

Denza says charging is nearly as quick as refueling a gasoline car. Using a single cable, the battery supports charging speeds of up to 1,500 kW, enough to recharge from 10 to 70 percent in five minutes or from 10 to 97 percent in nine minutes. Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability is also included.

Denza Z Racing Photo by: BYD

Engineered To Perform

The DiSus-M suspension pairs double wishbones up front with a multi-link rear setup. The Coupe and Spider ride on air suspension, while the Racing model uses coil springs. All three feature magnetorheological dampers, which can continuously adjust compression and rebound damping by changing the viscosity of the fluid inside the dampers using a magnetic field.

Stopping power comes from drilled carbon-ceramic brake rotors on every model, trimming roughly 66 pounds of unsprung weight. Denza also claims improved cooling and a service life of up to 186,000 miles. The system uses six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers, with orange, yellow, red, or blue finishes available.

The Z also features a tire failure detection system that reacts within milliseconds by redistributing torque to help stabilize the vehicle. It can even perform a "compass turn," rotating the car around its front axle.

90 Source: BYD

Inside, ambient lighting changes with the selected drive mode, while the infotainment system includes Google Maps, Google Assistant, and the Google Play Store. A camera-based rearview mirror and soft-close power doors come standard. Audio is handled by a 12-speaker Devialet sound system (10 speakers in the Spider), featuring a spherical center speaker on the dashboard and additional speakers integrated into the headrests.

Drivers can activate a simulated engine sound using a dashboard button, then customize it through the touchscreen. Two volume levels are available, along with the option to play the sound inside the cabin, outside the car, or both. Buyers can also choose between a traditional internal-combustion soundtrack or a futuristic sci-fi-inspired sound.

A steering-wheel-mounted Boost button increases torque by 30 percent for up to 20 seconds. Another steering-wheel button activates Track mode, which displays performance data on the touchscreen and allows lap times to be saved to a USB drive. Track mode also unlocks launch control and a dedicated drift mode.

A companion track app offers even deeper customization through three user-configurable profiles. Drivers can adjust front-to-rear torque distribution, traction control, regenerative braking, DiSus-M suspension settings, brake assist, torque vectoring, ABS, and stability control.

Make It Your Own

The Denza Z will be offered in 10 exterior colors, including Le Mans Blue, Silverstone Silver, Riviera Blue, Monaco Red, Monte Carlo Orange, Phantom Black Matte, and Nocturne Purple. The Spider's fabric roof is also available in multiple colors.

Inside, buyers can choose from 10 interior themes, ranging from all-black cabins to lighter color combinations with contrasting stitching and trim.

What do you think?

Orders for the Z Coupe, Spider, and Racing are open now in selected markets, with first deliveries expected before the end of the year. Following its appearance at Goodwood, Denza will continue developing the Special Edition ahead of an attempt at a Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record this fall.

Motor1's Take: The Denza Z is BYD's clearest statement yet that it intends to compete at the highest levels of the performance car market. Beyond its staggering power figures and blistering acceleration, the car combines advanced torque vectoring, sophisticated DiSus-M suspension, and carbon-ceramic brakes with one of the fastest charging systems ever announced for a production EV.

Source: BYD

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