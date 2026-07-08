The World's Most Powerful V12 Road Car Is Nearly Here

THE BREAKDOWN Danish supercar maker Zenvo will bring two Aurora Tur validation prototypes to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The car will have a quad-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine developed in partnership with Mahle Powertrains.

The car will have up to 1,850 horsepower when paired with three electric motors.

Danish supercar maker Zenvo is one step closer to launching its next supercar. It’s called the Aurora, and the automaker will reveal two new validation prototypes at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Zenvo will showcase the Aurora Tur, a grand touring variant of the model. The company will also have an Aurora Agil on display, the track-focused version of the car. Jon Gunner, Zenvo’s CEO and CTO, said:

'Aurora has been an extraordinary program for the whole team. Our focus has been on making every part of the car work harder, from the architecture and componentry to the V12 powertrain, the sound, the feeling, and the response from the driver’s seat.'

Zenvo claims that the Aurora will have the “most powerful V12 ever fitted to a road car.” It is being developed in partnership with Mahle Powertrains.

Zenvo Aurora Details

Zenvo Aurora Tur Photo by: Zenvo

The Zenvo Aurora will go on sale with a quad-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine. The company says the engine has a targeted output of 1,250 horsepower with a 9,800 rpm redline, but that’s before the company adds electrification.

The automaker will offer the Aurora in two trims. Agil is the lightweight, track-focused variant that is still road-legal, and the Aurora Tur is built on the same platform.

The Agil will come with a hybridized seven-speed gearbox and a 200-horsepower e-motor for a total of 1,450 horsepower. The Tur adds to that with two independent front-axle motors, which increase the output to 1,850 hp and gives the car all-wheel drive.

The Tur will reach 62 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds, according to the company, and have a top speed of 260 mph. The Agil is a bit slower, needing 2.5 seconds to hit 62, with a 224-mph top speed.

What do you think?

Zenvo is limiting the production of both cars to 50 units each. Deliveries are expected to begin next summer.

17 Source: Zenvo

Motor1’s Take: The world might not need another hybrid hypercar, but the Zenvo Aurora comes from a company that is nearing its 20th anniversary. There is a good chance you might never see one in the real world, so Goodwood might be one of your few chances to see it.

Source: Zenvo Automotive

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