The Autobahn is widely considered as being the Holy Grail of high-speed motoring without breaking the law as it’s essentially the only public road in the world where you can push your car to the maximum without risking a huge fine. However, there’s a common misconception about Germany’s glorious highway as many think it’s completely devoid of speed limits. Long story short – it’s not.

The driver of a second-generation BMW X5 learned that the hard way by entering a section of the Autobahn without taking into consideration the speed restriction. Caught by the speed camera doing 11 km/h (7 mph) above the 70 km/h (44 mph) limit, the 26-year-old SUV driver would’ve normally received an easily manageable €20 fine.

Ultimately, that wasn’t the case as he ended up with a huge €1,500 fine after flipping the proverbial bird to the speed camera. The local Oberfranken Police was obviously not happy with the driver’s obscene gesture and filed charges against him for insulting the authorities. The District Court of Kulmbach multiplied the fine 75 times and imposed a one-month driving ban for his rude behavior.

He obviously got what he deserved and it’s safe to assume he is going to obey the speed limits going forward or at least he’ll think twice before mocking the authorities.

While the Autobahn remains a heaven for going fast without the possibility of ending up in jail, there have been several attempts in recent times to impose restrictions. Just last year, a political party proposed a 130-mph limit not only for the famous highway, but also for the other thoroughfares. It didn’t happen as the majority of Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, voted against it.