The organizers of the Beijing Motor Show have rescheduled the event to run from September 26 to October 5 instead of the original plan of April 21 to 30. As you might expect, the COVID-19 pandemic is the reason for delaying the event.

In a statement on the event's Web site, the organizers said:

In light of the serious challenges posted by the COVID-19 pandemic, after close consultation with the relevant parties, we, on behalf of the Organizing Committee of the 2020 (16th) Beijing International Automobile Exhibition (AUTO CHINA 2020), have decided to postpone the auto show which was initially planned at the new and old venues of China International Exhibition Center (CIEC) in April this year so as to effectively protect the health and safety of exhibitors and spectators. The AUTO CHINA 2020 is rescheduled to the following date --- September 26 to October 5, 2020.

The decision follows similar choices from other major automotive events. Organizers cancelled the Detroit Auto Show to turn Cobo Hall into a temporary hospital for treating coronavirus patients. Leaders decided to transform the Paris Motor Show into a business-to-business focused gathering. In addition, the Goodwood Festival of Speed moved to an undetermined time in late summer or early fall.

The COVID-19 pandemic started in China's Hubei province. The authorities are beginning to re-open quarantined areas, but according to Automotive News, there are concerns of a second outbreak because of people being able to move more freely again.

In the United States, the disease is wreaking havoc on the economy, including the auto industry. Since many people are inside due to stay-at-home orders, they can't go to dealerships to buy cars. In addition, this is causing the unemployment rate to skyrocket, and people don't want to make a big purchase without financial security.