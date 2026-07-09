This Company Built A Simulated Manual For Ferraris Before Ferrari Did

The internet has already had plenty to say about Ferrari's new "manual" transmission, so we won't beat a dead horse (pun intended). But a few weeks before Ferrari introduced its shift-by-wire technology on the 12Cilindri (April 15, to be exact), another company quietly unveiled its own take on a simulated manual.

You probably know Rezvani Motors for its outrageous supercars and over-the-top armored SUVs like the Beast, Fortress, and Tank. Now, the California-based company has developed a system that takes a different approach to recreating the feel of a manual transmission.

We spoke with CEO Ferris Rezvani to find out how it works.

Meet Quick Shift

Rezvani 'Quick Shift' Manual Transmission Photo by: Rezvani

Rezvani calls its simulated manual gearbox "Quick Shift." Developed alongside Italy's Studio Carrozzi, the setup is currently available for the Ferrari 458, 488, and, of course, the 12Cilindri. The company also plans to expand the technology to select Lamborghini models and, in the future, to the Corvette ZR1.

Unlike Ferrari's "Manuale," however, Quick Shift doesn't let you switch between automatic and manual modes. Once it's in there, it's "manual" or nothing. That said, buyers can decide to keep their paddle shifters and use those, if they so please.

Like Ferrari's system, Quick Shift has no physical connection between the shifter and the transmission. The gear lever is entirely electronic, communicating with the car's ECU while working alongside (atop?) the factory dual-clutch gearbox.

Photos by: Rezvani Photos by: Rezvani

There's no clutch pedal, either, so stalling isn't possible. Still, Rezvani says the missing third pedal doesn't take away from the experience. Speaking to Motor1, CEO Ferris Rezvani tells us:

'Shifts are fast and precise…. I was worried without a clutch that it wouldn't feel like a manual. To my surprise, it felt more fun.'

Rezvani also says the transmission won't automatically upshift at redline. Hit the Ferrari 488's 8,000-rpm rev limiter, for example, and it'll happily bounce off it until you grab the next gear yourself. Since the system can't stall, though, it will automatically drop down to first gear when necessary.

Here's a quick video of the shifter in action:

The Clever Technology Behind It

Maybe the most interesting tidbit of Quick Shift is that the shifter's position doesn't actually have to match the gear the transmission is using. You could start from a stop with the lever sitting in fourth "gear," for example.

Behind the scenes, the dual-clutch transmission selects the appropriate gear for the car's speed. When you move the lever, the software simply tells the transmission to shift up or down from whatever gear it's currently using.

As Rezvani explains:

'Each gear basically has its own ID in the computer, so we're able to tell the computer what gear to go into. So it does not need to be sequential.'

Photo by: Rezvani

A Reversible Upgrade—For a Price

Rezvani says Quick Shift preserves all of the car's factory safety systems and electronics. And because there's no clutch pedal or mechanical linkage, the installation doesn't require the kind of extensive modifications a true manual conversion would.

If you decide the novelty wears off, the company can also remove the system and return the car to factory specification without any major mechanical work.

What do you think?

Of course, none of this comes cheap. Rezvani charges $25,000 for the Quick Shift conversion, not including the donor car. At least it's way more affordable than Ferrari's $675,000 asking price for the 12Cilindri Manuale.

Motor1's Take: Simulated manuals are seemingly becoming more popular, with more shoppers interested in rowing their own gears. Rezvani's simulated manual is an interesting alternative to what Ferrari and Koenigsegg offer.

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