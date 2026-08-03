Cadillac’s Big Infotainment Fix Is Rolling Out Now

The Breakdown A new side media queue shows upcoming tracks with a dropdown to switch supported streaming sources.

Seat memory buttons can now recall both a saved seat position and a linked driver profile.

GM is rolling these updates over the air to select 2025 and 2026 Cadillac LYRIQ, OPTIQ, VISTIQ, and CT5 models.

General Motors is rolling out new software updates for Cadillac’s freeform infotainment system, adding features aimed at making the interface easier to see, tap, and personalize. The changes, which apply to media controls, digital vehicle settings, apps, and the home screen, are delivered over the air to select 2025 and 2026 Cadillac models as each vehicle receives the latest software package.

GM says the updates are driven by customer feedback and are intended to make the system more intuitive and responsive. The overhaul includes a new media queue, larger touch targets, tweaked seat and charging controls, sharper head-up display graphics, and a faster Bluetooth pairing flow, with more home screen changes already planned for a future release.

Cadillac infotainment update - Queue Spotify Photo by: Cadillac

New Media And Comfort Features

The most visible change is a new side queue for media, which lets drivers see upcoming tracks instead of guessing what will play next. A dropdown source selector allows switching between audio apps and inputs with fewer taps. GM notes that the queue view works with supported paid music streaming subscriptions, so some services may not enable the full feature set.

Comfort controls also get attention. On-screen seat graphics now mirror the physical seat controls on the door, giving a clearer picture of which part of the seat is being adjusted. GM says this should make adjustments more intuitive, especially for drivers unfamiliar with the layout of the buttons when they first get into the vehicle.

New software updates enhance Cadillac's infotainment experience Photo by: Cadillac

Profile, Controls, And Charging Tweaks

Drivers can now link up to two user profiles to the vehicle’s seat memory buttons, so pressing a memory button can restore both the saved seat position and the corresponding driver profile. GM states this feature will debut on the 2026 Cadillac VISTIQ and then spread to other GM vehicles over time through future software updates.

To cut down on mis-taps, the company has enlarged the touch areas for frequently used controls, whether you are changing drive modes or typing a Wi-Fi password when connecting to a new network or hotspot. Inside the in-vehicle charging app, GM has revised labels and descriptions, aiming to make charging notifications and features easier to understand at a glance.

HUD, Bluetooth, And Eligible Cadillacs

Beyond the main screen, GM has updated the head-up display with sharper graphics and text for better readability. Bluetooth setup is also streamlined, removing one confirmation step so pairing a phone should take less time. These changes add to GM’s broader push to treat its vehicles more like updatable tech products, similar to other recent infotainment and feature updates across the industry.

The company has already started delivering some of the enhancements over the air to eligible Cadillac models. The list includes the 2025 and 2026 Cadillac LYRIQ, OPTIQ, VISTIQ, and CT5. GM says customers will see the new functions as soon as the latest software version becomes available for their particular vehicle and is successfully installed.

Gallery: Cadillac Infotainment Software Updates 6 Source: Cadillac

Planned Home Screen Redesign

GM is also previewing a larger overhaul to the infotainment home screen that is not live yet. Planned refinements include a default split-view layout with a larger, fully interactive map, allowing drivers to search for destinations, plan routes, and follow navigation guidance without leaving the main home screen view.

The company says this layout is meant to clarify the visual hierarchy between navigation and media, highlighting key routing information more clearly. Editing will be simplified as well, with a more direct flow to personalize the screen and one-tap access to customize both large and small widgets. GM positions these moves as part of a longer-term user interface roadmap alongside other software decisions, such as its shift away from Apple CarPlay detailed in its earlier infotainment strategy announcements.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take

GM’s steady UI tweaks show it’s treating cars more like phones—small, frequent software updates can make real differences to daily usability. That matters to drivers who want better ergonomics now rather than waiting for the next model year.

Watch how quickly the changes spread across the lineup and whether the promised home-screen overhaul arrives as the next major update. Also pay attention to whether app makers and subscription services embrace the new media features—without that support some conveniences will stay limited. Expect hardware limits and regional app availability to shape what each owner actually gets.

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