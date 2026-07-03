Ferrari Finally Brought Back The Manual—Sort Of

the breakdown Ferrari debuts the 12Cilindri Manuale with a 'Manuale By-Wire' system that mimics a gated manual using a dual-clutch gearbox.

It adds a real clutch pedal and shifter, letting drivers manually control gears and even stall the car.

The 819-hp V12 stays unchanged, with production limited to 1,499 units.

Recent bombshells aside, Ferrari hasn't forgotten what makes its cars special: the driving experience. That's why, after listening to customer feedback, Maranello has introduced a "manual" version of its flagship grand tourer, the 12Cilindri.

And yes, "manual" in quotation marks is doing a lot of heavy lifting here.

The new 12Cilindri Manuale debuts a transmission unlike anything we've seen from a modern Ferrari. It's conceptually similar to the simulated manual in the Koenigsegg CC850, blending the speed of a dual-clutch transmission with the involvement of a traditional stick shift. Whether that's the best of both worlds or the worst depends entirely on who you ask.

Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale Photo by: Ferrari

How It Works

Technically, this is still the same eight-speed dual-clutch transmission found in the standard 12Cilindri. The difference is Ferrari's new "Manuale By-Wire" system, which lets you shift through the first six gears—and reverse—just like you would with a traditional manual transmission. Hell, you can even stall it.

To use it, simply select Manual mode, press the clutch pedal—yes, there's an actual clutch pedal—and move the shifter through the exposed metal gate. The 12Cilindri Manuale features a classic gated shifter with a polished shift knob, which Ferrari says helps preserve the "analogue feel, consistency, and naturalness" of a traditional manual gearbox.

Photos by: Ferrari Photos by: Ferrari

Behind the scenes, two Hall-effect sensors monitor the movement of the shifter, while a small electric actuator prevents gear engagement unless Manual mode is selected. There's also an all-new three-pedal layout with an electronic clutch pedal. A sensor measures the pedal's travel and converts those inputs into hydraulic control of the dual-clutch transmission.

Start the car with only the brake pedal pressed, and the transmission behaves like a normal DCT, automatically engaging Drive. Start it with the clutch pedal depressed, and it boots directly into Manual mode. You can switch back to automatic operation at any time while driving, though Ferrari says seventh and eighth gear are reserved for relaxed, high-speed touring.

Photo by: Ferrari

New Gearbox, Same V12

To make sure the Manuale retains the performance expected of a V12 flagship, Ferrari left the powertrain untouched. Under the hood is the same naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 producing 819 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. Ferrari says the 12Cilindri Manuale still reaches 62 mph in 3.0 seconds before topping out at 211 mph.

What do you think?

As you'd expect, production will be extremely limited. Ferrari plans to build just 1,499 examples, with each one available through its Tailor Made personalization program. Pricing hasn't been announced, but it almost certainly won't be cheap. The standard 12Cilindri already starts at around $423,000.

31 Source: Ferrari

Motor1's Take: Whether or not this is a real manual transmission, you can't deny the fact that the technology is fascinating. Similar to Koenigsegg's gearbox in the CC850, customers having the ability to shift their own gears is only a good thing—assuming Ferrari was able to nail the feel.

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