Hyundai Want Its Electric N Cars To Feel ‘More Realistic’  

The Breakdown Hyundai plans to enhance its simulated gearbox technology in its next-gen electric N models.

Possible features could include idling, backfiring, and vibrations.

Hyundai is already testing upgraded technology.

Hyundai’s next generation of performance EVs might have even more digital fakery. They will feature enhancements to the brand’s N e-shift simulated gearbox technology that could add idling, backfiring, vibrations, and other combustion quirks to the EV driving experience.

"We are not the serious Porsche guys,” said Manfred Harrer, the automaker’s head of R&D, in an interview with Autocar. “We are fun to drive.”

Harrer didn’t specify what enhancements Hyundai will add, only imagining the possibilities, but he confirmed to the publication that the automaker is already testing the technology.

“We are leading—we are not following—on this technology,” said Harrer, adding that he wants to “make it even more realistic” and “enhance it further."

What’s Next For Hyundai’s Electric N Models

Hyundai’s next-gen electric N cars might arrive with more than just fancy software to enhance the driving experience. The automaker recently filed a patent for a shift-by-wire mechanism that can operate like a gated manual or a traditional automatic transmission.

The new shifter has a clutch that enables manual mode and a neutral position, recreating the manual transmission regardless of the actual gearbox. It would be a perfect addition to Hyundai’s N cars when paired with new software upgrades.

The new electric N cars will ride on the automaker’s upcoming Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA) that Harrer classifies as not a “revolution” but a “huge evolution,” which will have “incremental improvements” over the E-GMP that it will replace. It underpins the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6, and the Ioniq 9.

What do you think?

The platform will offer upgraded thermal management and new battery technology to improve efficiency and reduce costs, but it’s unclear when Hyundai will begin launching its next-gen EVs. The brand’s first EVs are five years old, so the replacements should begin arriving in the next few years.

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Motor1’s Take: We are not shocked that Hyundai would double-down on its fake gearshift technology. Despite the criticisms, people are enjoying the it, so much so that other automakers have followed Hyundai's lead and add similar software enhancements.

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