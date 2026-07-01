Ford Replaced 350 Employees With AI. Then Immediately Had To Rehire Them

THE BREAKDOWN Ford rehired 350 engineers because AI couldn't reach the desired quality checks.

Those engineers will train younger employees and AI.

Ford will still invest heavily in AI quality checks.

After setting the record for most recalls ever in 2025, Ford needs all the help it can get in the quality control department. Perhaps that's why a new Bloomberg report claims that the automaker hired 350 veteran engineers, some of whom were former employees, after artificial intelligence was unable to meet predicted quality control levels.

"Mistakenly, we thought that by just introducing artificial intelligence and ingesting the design requirements that we had, that would produce a high-quality product," said Charles Poon, vice president of vehicle hardware engineering. "Over prior years, we didn't pay as much attention as we should have to the experience of our most knowledgeable engineers who have been with us through many product cycles."

This may sound like a win for the human labor force, but it may only be a temporary victory. Ford may have rehired employees who were let go in favor of using AI, and even brought on additional workers, but the company is using them as what it calls "gray beard" engineers.

The 350 workers were brought back to train younger workers and help reprogram the AI, so it can more effectively deliver the desired quality checks. In other words, Ford brought back human workers temporarily to train their own replacements.

Ford's AI Push

Ford deployed 900 AI-powered cameras to detect quality issues, and although the company is on pace to have fewer recalls in 2026, it may have more vehicles affected by the end of the year. On the bright side, Ford did rank at the top of the JD Power Initial Quality Study amongst mainstream brands, so the quality checks are clearly having some benefit.

What do you think?

Company CEO Jim Farley says the rehired engineers are already "contributing to literally hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars of a tailwind for Ford on cost." Despite this, Farley has previously admitted that "artificial intelligence is going to replace literally half of all white-collar workers."

Motor1's Take: While AI will have useful applications in the future, we believe companies should be beholden to ensure a responsible implementation as to not displace the human workforce.

Source: Bloomberg

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