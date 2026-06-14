This New Hybrid Engine Achieves A Breakthrough In Efficiency

the breakdown Dongfeng’s new Mach Power 2.0T hybrid engine has been certified by CATARC Huacheng, reaching a peak thermal efficiency of 45.5%.

The engine uses a new MAKC combustion system, 350-bar direct injection, and low-pressure EGR to improve efficiency and reduce knock.

Combined upgrades like a variable-geometry turbo and low-friction coatings expand its high-efficiency range by about 30%, as China’s hybrid efficiency race heats up.

China continues to push hard on hybrid powertrain development. Dongfeng has announced that its new Mach Power 2.0T engine has been certified by CATARC Huacheng, an independent Chinese organization that verifies automakers’ performance claims.

In testing, the engine reached a peak thermal efficiency of 45.5 percent. The result was certified on May 22 and released publicly this past week. That’s especially notable because it comes from a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine built for hybrid SUVs and larger vehicles—a segment where performance, towing ability, and efficiency all have to work together.

Smarter Combustion, Less Knock

At the center of the engine is a new combustion design called MAKC, developed by Dongfeng to improve how combustion is controlled and reduce knock. It uses a long-stroke setup with a 1.29 stroke-to-bore ratio, helping the fuel burn more steadily inside the cylinder.

It also combines 350-bar high-pressure direct injection with a high-energy ignition system, which allows for a higher compression ratio while still keeping efficiency strong across different driving conditions.

A cooled low-pressure EGR system is also used to lower combustion temperatures and further reduce knock. Dongfeng says this setup can improve fuel economy by about 3 to 10 percent, depending on how and where the vehicle is driven.

Less Friction, More Efficiency

Beyond combustion, a lot of work went into cutting internal losses. The engine uses an electronically controlled variable-displacement oil pump, and key components are coated in diamond-like carbon (DLC) to reduce friction.

There’s also a variable-geometry turbocharger to help maintain performance in tougher conditions, like high-altitude driving up to 8,202 feet or long highway runs under load. According to Dongfeng, all of this expands the engine’s high-efficiency operating range by about 30 percent compared to the previous generation.

What do you think?

All of this lands in a very competitive Chinese hybrid market, where around 45 percent thermal efficiency is quickly becoming the new benchmark for next-generation SUVs. Brands like Geely and Chery are also pushing hard with their own hybrid systems and efficiency gains.

Motor1's Take: China continues to pioneer in hybrid vehicle and combustion engine development. This new engine is proof of that, and it could be a game-changer if and when it reaches the market.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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