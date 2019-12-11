If you search for “BMW Android Auto” on Google, one of the first results is a forum thread with someone asking “will BMW ever adopt support for Android Auto?” We finally have the answer to that question as the Bavarian brand has just announced its lineup is getting Android Auto support in mid-2020. The Bavarian company may be late to the AA party, but it is joining it with a wireless integration for models equipped with BMW Operating System 7.0.

Just like with every other brand, the Android Auto integration will allow for easy access to navigation, music, media, and messaging apps on board some of the new Bimmers. One very important piece of information here concerns the fact that the smartphone integration also works with BMW’s fully digital cockpit, as well as its head-up display. Simply put, all the information will be displayed not just on the central screen, but also on an “intelligently adapted form” in the instrument panel and the head-up display.

“Many of our customers have pointed out the importance to them of having Android Auto inside a BMW for using a number of familiar Android smartphone features safely without being distracted from the road, in addition to BMW’s own functions and services,” Peter Henrich, Senior Vice President Product Management BMW, admits. “We will offer this service to our customers starting in July 2020.”

Save Thousands On A New BMW 3 Series MSRP $ 41,245 MSRP $ 41,245 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

BMW will demonstrate its Android Auto integration for the first time during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January next year. Starting from July 2020, the tech will be available for customers in 20 countries with more likely to be added at a later date.