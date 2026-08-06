Bugatti Turned Its Bolide Track Car Into A Rolling Sculpture: Meet Destrier

the breakdown The Bugatti Destrier transforms the track-focused Bolide into a one-off hypercar focused on craftsmanship.

Built around the Bolide’s carbon-fiber monocoque, the Destrier features a bespoke body and a handcrafted interior.

Underneath the sculpture-like exterior is the same quad-turbo W16 engine that powers Bugatti’s extreme track machine.

The Bugatti Bolide is one of the wildest machines to ever come out of Molsheim. With 1,600 horsepower, a curb weight of just 3,100 pounds, and a top speed of 236 miles per hour, it was built with one goal in mind: demolish the track.

Now, Bugatti has taken that extreme foundation and created something completely different. Instead of chasing lap times, the company transformed the Bolide into an elegant one-off hypercar focused on craftsmanship above all else.

Meet the Bugatti Destrier, the third custom creation from Bugatti’s ultra-exclusive Programme Solitaire, following the Brouillard and FKP Hommage. While those cars were inspired by specific stories and moments from Bugatti’s history, the Destrier is all about emotion. And it looks absolutely stunning.

Bugatti Destrier Photo by: Bugatti

A Different Take On The Bolide

The Destrier gets its name from the "destrier," a prized warhorse ridden by medieval knights. Built around the Bolide’s carbon-fiber monocoque, the Destrier stands just 39.4 inches tall, making it the lowest Bugatti ever created.

Its massive 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels fill out the bodywork, while the simplified design removes the Bolide’s aggressive wings and aerodynamic add-ons in favor of a much cleaner silhouette.

The body introduces a new interpretation of Bugatti’s signature C-line, which flows along the side of the car before disappearing behind the front wheel arch and reconnecting with the wider horseshoe grille. The front end is more elegant than the Bolide’s aggressive face, while the rear features a subtle blended wing inspired by the beautiful Bugatti Chiron Profilée.

Photos by: Bugatti Photos by: Bugatti

But the most dramatic part of the Destrier is its shape. The cabin sits low between the front fenders, and just behind the doors, the body pinches inward before expanding over the rear wheels, creating exaggerated proportions that look like they came straight from an early concept sketch.

According to Bugatti’s Director of Design, Frank Heyl: "Destrier is not a car you understand with your head; it is a car you feel with your heart."

Bugatti says the inspiration comes from the legendary Bugatti Type 57, which served as the foundation for both the Le Mans-winning Type 57G Tank race cars and the iconic Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic. One platform created two completely different icons—the Destrier and the Bolide follow that same idea.

Sapphire Celeste Paint And A Custom Interior

The Destrier is finished in a custom color called Sapphire Celeste, a deep blue paint infused with diamond-like particles that give the bodywork a unique sparkle. Polished aluminum trim and tinted carbon-fiber elements complete the look.

The color also pays tribute to Bugatti’s past. One of the most famous Type 57SC Atlantic examples, chassis 57591, originally wore a similar blue shade before later being repainted black.

Inside, Bugatti moves even further away from the Bolide’s stripped-down racing cockpit. Instead of exposed carbon fiber and motorsport-inspired materials, the Destrier’s cabin feels more like a luxury tailor’s workshop.

Photos by: Bugatti Photos by: Bugatti

The interior combines warm brown leather and nubuck with a custom 3D-knitted textile featuring copper threads woven into a circular halo pattern. Inspired by both haute couture and performance sportswear, the material creates a seamless, handcrafted look throughout the cabin.

Other details include hammered aluminum finishes on the steering wheel hub, door handles, air vents, and entry plates, paying tribute to the hand-crafted armor of the medieval knight that inspired the car’s name.

23 Source: Bugatti

The Same 1,600-HP W16 Underneath

Under all that handcrafted bodywork sits the same engine found in the Bolide: Bugatti’s quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 producing 1,600 PS, or roughly 1,578 horsepower.

But the Destrier isn’t about setting lap records—it’s about making a statement. And with just a single example being built, the Bugatti Destrier does exactly that.

What do you think?

The one-off hypercar will make its public debut during Monterey Car Week, which begins August 13, 2026.

Motor1's Take: Bugatti turning the Bolide from a track weapon into a rolling sculpture might seem unnecessary, but that’s exactly the point. The Destrier exists because someone wanted to see what happens when you take one of the wildest chassis ever created and let the designers run free.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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