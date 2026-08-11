Aston Martin Unleashes Three One-Off DB12 S Models For Pebble Beach

THE BREAKDOWN Aston Martin is bringing three one-off Le Mans inspired DB12 S models to Pebble Beach.

The three VMF editions feature Carbon Black paint with unique Red, Yellow, or Blue accents and bespoke Q detailing.

Aston Martin will also showcase the limited Vanquish 25 Special Edition.

Monterey Car Week will once again be the gathering place in 2026 for people whose garages have more square footage than most people’s homes. When collectors and enthusiasts converge on the California coast in August, Aston Martin is traditionally part of the scene.

The British automaker is using the 75th edition of the historic Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance to let its in-house customization division, "Q," off the leash. The result is a trio of specially commissioned Aston Martin DB12 S models that dig deep into the brand’s motorsports history.

The inspiration for the three special models comes from 1951. That year, Aston Martin’s factory team entered three DB2 race cars in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Those cars wore the British registration numbers VMF 63, VMF 64, and VMF 65. Each of the classic racers was also identified by its own bright grille color. Q has now picked up that history and transferred it to the brand’s latest flagship models.

Black Base Paint With Three Accent Colors

There is nothing mass-produced about this series, because the three new DB12 S VMF cars are each limited to exactly one example per color. All three coupes share a simple Carbon Black base finish. The historical connection comes through in the color details: VMF 63 gets Rosso Red accents, VMF 64 wears Speed Yellow, and VMF 65 uses Ellwood Blue.

On the outside, the cars stand out with painted grille vanes, round number panels with the number 75 on the fenders, and special carbon-fiber side strakes. At the rear, a painted Aeroblade and graphics in classic DB2 style complete the changes.

Aston Martin at Monterey Car Week Image by: Aston Martin Aston Martin at Monterey Car Week Images by: Aston Martin

Inside, the personalization continues. Aston Martin adds color-matched contrast stitching and a subtle embroidered DB2 silhouette on the front seatbacks. The rear seats again feature the number 75, while the start-stop rotary controller and the ends of the shift paddles are also finished to match. Bespoke door sill plates further reference the cars’ historic inspiration.

Aston Martin did not provide performance figures or pricing in its preview announcement. We therefore assume the cars still use the DB12 S’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, producing the usual 691 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The three one-off cars have likely already been spoken for by loyal collectors anyway.

Aston Martin at Monterey Car Week Image by: Aston Martin

Aston Martin Also Celebrates 25 Years Of The Vanquish

Alongside the exclusive VMF trio, Aston Martin has another card to play during Monterey Car Week: the Vanquish 25 Special Edition. The original V-12 Vanquish debuted exactly a quarter-century ago. The new special edition, also designed by Q, draws on design details from the original Vanquish and combines them with modern craftsmanship. This model, too, will be built in strictly limited numbers.

What do you think?

The rest of the lineup at the brand’s Monterey clubhouse consists of the current S family. Alongside the DB12 S, the Vantage S and the performance SUV DBX S will also be on display. The mid-engine hypercar Valhalla will make an appearance on the West Coast as well. Those who are not among the handpicked guests can still take in the public Astons On The Avenue event in Carmel-by-the-Sea, where the British brand will line up historic and current sports cars.

Motor1's Take: Aston Martin is using Monterey Car Week to showcase the full potential of its Q personalization division. The three DB12 S VMF models stand out not for major mechanical changes, but for their deep connection to the brand's racing heritage and extreme exclusivity. With just one example of each color, these cars are essentially collector pieces from day one. The Vanquish 25 adds another nostalgic touch, making Aston Martin's Monterey lineup a strong blend of heritage, craftsmanship, and modern luxury.

Source: Aston Martin

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