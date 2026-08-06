Lamborghini Revuelto SV Is Setting Records Even Before Its Debut (Update)

Update: Lamborghini has responded to our inquiry, clarifying the lap record:

'The Revuelto SV set its lap time on the Hockenheim Grand Prix circuit, using the same layout on which the Mercedes-AMG One recorded its time. However, our claim refers specifically to the Revuelto SV as the fastest production super sports car at Hockenheim. The AMG One is a limited-production hypercar, with a fundamentally different technical concept, production volume and price positioning.'

THE BREAKDOWN The Revuelto SV lapped the Hockenheimring in 1:41.6.

Behind the wheel of the still-camouflaged prototype was Lamborghini factory driver and test driver Marco Mapelli.

The disguise comes off August 14 at The Quail.

A hotter Revuelto has been an open secret for a while, and now Lamborghini is making it official. The Superveloce version will break cover next week at The Quail, and in the meantime, it’s already setting lap records. This camouflaged SV has been crowned the fastest production car around the Hockenheimring ahead of its official premiere a week from tomorrow.

With factory and test driver Marco Mapelli behind the wheel, the Revuelto SV crossed the finish line in 1 minute and 41.6 seconds. We have reached out to Lamborghini for an explanation, as we were under the impression that the Mercedes-AMG One was even faster, with a 1 minute and 38.5-second lap of the Grand Prix (GP) layout.

The only explanation I can think of is that Lamborghini is referring to a class record rather than the overall title. We’ll update the article once we hear back. Meanwhile, the company predictably remains tight-lipped about the technical specifications. Being the SV, however, we have some idea of what’s to come.

Lamborghini Revuelto SV Photo by: Lamborghini

Even More Power From The Hybrid V12

While the standard Revuelto delivers a combined 1,001 hp, we already know from the limited-run Fenomeno that there’s room for more. The exclusive coupe and roadster duo has 1,065 hp on tap from a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 working with three electric motors. Whether the SV will match that astounding figure remains unclear, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it does.

Lamborghini will do more than give the Revuelto a power boost and call it a day. We’re also expecting a new aerodynamic body kit for greater downforce, along with suspension tweaks and possibly upgraded brakes. Stickier tires and a different chassis setup could also be on the menu, while weight reduction remains uncertain.

We’ll have all the juicy numbers when the Revuelto SV debuts on August 14. Expect a limited production run and an astronomical starting price, given that the standard model is already a $600,000+ affair.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Lamborghini is doing things differently with the Revuelto lineup by releasing the SV before the Roadster. Nevertheless, it’s great to see the V12 thriving, even if it’s part of a plug-in hybrid setup.

Those who jumped to conclusions and criticized the Volkswagen Group for taming the raging bull after buying Lambo in 1998 have been proven wrong once again. The cars from Sant’Agata Bolognese remain as exotic as ever, all while bucking the downsizing trend. Well, at least in the case of the Revuelto.

Gallery: Lamborghini Revuelto SV Sets Hockenheimring record lap

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