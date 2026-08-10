2027 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Debuts With More Power, A Much Fancier Interior

the breakdown The new Atlas Cross Sport makes 282 horsepower from a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine.

It gets an all-new design, a more premium cabin, and available massaging seats.

Upgraded tech includes larger screens, improved driver assists, and Park Assist Plus.

Volkswagen has given its new Atlas SUV a sleek overhaul (as expected). The automaker revealed the all-new 2027 Atlas Cross Sport, with a completely redesigned exterior, a reworked interior, more power, and a long list of extra features for the mid-size SUV.

The second-generation Atlas Cross Sport arrives for the 2027 model year with an updated version of Volkswagen's MQB Evo architecture. It remains the sportier, more design-focused alternative to the three-row Atlas.

But the new Cross Sport looks even more upscale than the previous version.

2027 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Photo by: Volkswagen

A Sharper New Look

The 2027 Atlas Cross Sport measures 195.6 inches long, making it 5.4 inches shorter than the three-row Atlas. It's also 2.1 inches lower, with a dramatically raked rear roofline that gives the five-seater a more athletic stance.

Volkswagen has completely redesigned the bodywork. Up front, the SUV gets stacked LED headlights and an illuminated VW badge on all trims except the base. Available double lightlines give the Cross Sport a distinctive appearance at night.

Photos by: Volkswagen Photos by: Volkswagen

The profile has a sharper character line running along the upper body, while stronger fenders and body-color trim emphasize the SUV's wider appearance. At the rear, the tailgate now sits flush with the bumper, while a full-width taillight design mirrors the lighting treatment up front.

The new Cross Sport also gets a selection of redesigned wheels, including 20- and 21-inch aluminum-alloy wheels on most trims. The base model rides on 18-inch wheels. Three new exterior colors also join the lineup: Dark Sage Metallic, Blackberry Metallic, and Sandstone.

Major Interior Upgrades

Inside, Volkswagen has taken a more premium approach. The dashboard features a large architectural loop that runs across the cockpit, while soft-touch materials, wood trim, contrasting stitching, and ambient lighting give the cabin a more upscale appearance.

Three interior color schemes will be available: Pebble Grey, Black, and Medium Brown. Leatherette is standard on entry-level models, while higher trims get Varenna leather or Nappa leather.

The seats have also received significant attention. Every 2027 Atlas Cross Sport gets a revised 12-way driver's seat with improved four-way lumbar support. Upper trims add thigh support and improved full-back massage functionality for both the driver and front passenger.

Photo by: Volkswagen

New standard equipment includes a power liftgate with Easy Open, rear sunshades, an auto-dimming driver's-side mirror, dual hatch lights, and front and rear Park Distance Control.

The new Atlas Cross Sport gets a substantial technology upgrade, too. The base model has a 12.9-inch infotainment display, while 15.0-inch screens will be available on roughly 90 percent of the lineup.

Every model gets a 10.3-inch Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster. There's also a new Driver Experience Dial on the center console that controls audio volume, drive modes, and the Atmospheres feature. Volkswagen has also upgraded the wireless charging system to Qi2 and made room for two phones to charge simultaneously. Five USB-C ports are spread throughout the cabin.

For 2027, Volkswagen will bundle its premium connected services into a new in-vehicle Premium subscription through myVW+. Depending on the configuration, the package can include navigation with real-time traffic, generative-AI-powered voice assistance, premium radio, a Wi-Fi hotspot, AirConsole gaming, and myQ Connected Garage functionality.

22 Source: Volkswagen

Finally, More Power

Under the hood is the most powerful engine ever offered in an Atlas Cross Sport. The 2027 model uses the latest version of Volkswagen's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Thanks in part to a new variable-geometry turbocharger, it produces 282 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

That's a 13-hp bump over the outgoing engine. Volkswagen says the new powertrain is expected to deliver improved fuel economy despite the additional output. An eight-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic manual shifting sends power to the front wheels as standard.

Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system will be available across the lineup. The towing capacity remains 5,000 pounds when equipped with a factory-installed trailer hitch.

Photo by: Volkswagen

Pricing Is Still A Mystery

Volkswagen hasn't announced pricing for the 2027 Atlas Cross Sport yet. The company says additional specifications and pricing will be revealed ahead of the SUV's launch in early 2027.

The new Cross Sport will continue to be built alongside the three-row Atlas at Volkswagen's Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory. More than 220,000 Atlas Cross Sport models have been sold in the US since the nameplate debuted for the 2020 model year.

What do you think?

Volkswagen clearly sees the Atlas family as a critical part of its American business. The two SUVs currently account for roughly a third of the automaker's US sales, making this redesign considerably more important than a simple midcycle update.

Motor1’s Take: The Atlas Cross Sport was already one of Volkswagen's better-looking SUVs, and this new generation leans even harder into that sporty, premium character. The extra power is hugely welcomed.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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