Revealed: This Lamborghini Diablo Restomod Has No Roof, A V12, And A Manual

This year at Monterey Car Week, Eccentrica is taking its bonkers Lamborghini Diablo restomod to the next level. The Italian company has unveiled its new V12 Roadster, an open-top evolution of the original Eccentrica V12 coupe that combines the look of the 1990s supercar with modern engineering and a naturally aspirated V12.

The Roadster will make its public debut on August 14 at The Quail during Monterey Car Week. Like the original Eccentrica V12, production will be limited to just 19 examples, with each car individually configured for its owner. And the specs are downright impressive:

Engine: 5.7-Liter V12

Power: 550 Horsepower / 443 Pound-Feet

Transmission: Six-Speed Manual

0-62 MPH: 3.8 Seconds

Top Speed: 208 MPH

Curb Weight: 3,395 Pounds

Eccentrica V12 Roadster Photo by: Eccentrica

More Power, Less Roof

The heart of the Roadster is a re-engineered 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V12 producing 550 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 443 pound-feet of torque. Power is routed through a six-speed gated manual transmission, while three driving modes allow the driver to adjust the car for different conditions. Eccentrica claims a top speed of 208 miles per hour.

Removing the roof required more than simply cutting away the top of a Diablo. Eccentrica says it conducted a dedicated aerodynamic study to manage airflow around the open cabin, while the chassis received carbon-fiber structural reinforcements.

The body combines steel and carbon fiber while retaining the unmistakable proportions of the original Diablo. The car also gets a widened track, revised suspension geometry, semi-active dampers, hydraulic steering, and modern Brembo brakes.

Photos by: Eccentrica Photos by: Eccentrica

Built To Be Bespoke

Inside, Connolly leather, Alcantara, anodized materials, and exposed carbon fiber give the cabin a more modern feel without completely abandoning the old-school character that makes the original car special.

Eccentrica says more than 3,500 bespoke components are developed for each vehicle as part of its comprehensive re-engineering process. The Roadster was created with Milan-based design studio Borromeo De Silva, while development was led by Maurizio Reggiani, the former Lamborghini chief technical officer who worked on cars including the Murciélago, Gallardo, Aventador, and Huracán.

As founder Emanuel Colombini notes:

'The Eccentrica V12 was our opening statement. The Roadster is the next chapter; more exposed, more immediate, more demanding. No roof. No filter. Nothing between you and the machine.'

What do you think?

With only 19 examples planned, the Eccentrica V12 Roadster will be an extremely rare sight—even by modern supercar standards.

13 Source: Eccentrica

Motor1’s Take: Not that the Diablo needed help standing out, but Eccentrica's V12 Roadster makes a strong case for cutting the roof off anyway. A 9,000-rpm-era supercar with a naturally aspirated V12, gated manual, and no roof sounds like exactly the kind of old-school recipe the modern supercar world is missing.

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