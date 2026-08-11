Lexus Driver Goes To Dealership For Bathroom, Free Coffee. Then She Gets Called Out

Car dealerships will often offer creature comforts to guests in the hopes of keeping them in their showroom longer. Chic waiting areas, a Keurig machine, maybe even some pre-packaged snacks you’d find in a family’s Costco haul, assorted in neat rows or baskets. A lot of times, these amenities are reserved for paying customers either checking out a dealer’s inventory or for waiting to hear the dreadful news of what their service is going to cost.

But one woman decided to game the system and head into Lexus simply for a cup of joe and to use its facilities. But was she in the wrong for doing so?

In a short video TikTok user Jen (@jrob.np) posted, her mom is walking away from the Lexus dealership as a familiar tune plays. The track is the mission-completed song that plays in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. It playfully intones how Jen felt about her mother’s actions. “She came [in to] use the bathroom and steal a coffee,” a text overlay on the video reads.

'Lexus Can Afford It'

It didn’t seem like there was a single person who commented on Jen’s video who didn’t support her mom.

“Probably because she paid $200 for her last cabin filter,” one person said, justifying the woman’s actions.

Another person speculated that the person in Jen’s clip is probably a Lexus owner herself. And someone else also thought that the infamously high service charges dealers dole out more than justify a free coffee. “She paid $350 for an oil change, so…” they wrote.

But do car dealerships have a problem with customers coming in to grab a free drink? According to this car owner, not at the location they purchased their vehicle at. “When I bought my car, my salesman literally told me I could come in every day and get coffee if I wanted to. Now I don’t know if he meant it or not but luckily the dealership is right down the block from me. And I’ve saved so much money on coffee,” they wrote.

There was another person who said that they took full advantage of the perks offered by their dealership. “I [go] once a month for my free car wash, free latte, and mini water bottle. That car payment is getting its money’s worth,” they said.

Gallery: 2027 Lexus TZ 190 Source: Lexus

Do Dealerships Have A Problem With You Coming In For Freebies?

Jen clarified to others in the comments section that she isn’t a dealership worker, but that she, like her mom, loves Lexus’s coffee and the brand itself. The question is, though: do salespeople notice this type of behavior, and what do they think about it? In a thread posted to Reddit’s r/askcarsales sub, one person asked about pretending to shop for cars “just to get free snacks and drinks from the waiting area.”

One respondent who sells cars for a living says that, in their experience, dealership workers don’t really care. Granted, guests who come into the showroom will be “judged” but not “kicked out. Ultimately, they stated that as long as folks aren’t “weird” and are courteous and honest about why they’re there, dealerships won’t mind.

The same commenters even highlighted how there are three types of regulars who go into the store. One is a group of church ladies who come in every Sunday and pray for the team there to make sales. The second is a “weird” dude who comes just for free popcorn and coffee but doesn’t act disruptive or bother anyone. And the third is someone who always comes in through the backdoor and doesn’t acknowledge anyone in the business. This last person rubbed the Redditor the wrong way.

Another person in the same comment thread offered a more pithy reply, stating that as long as folks are polite, they’re welcome to the complimentary amenities.

Dealership Perks Are A Sales Strategy

This coffee machine manufacturer opined at length about the sales psychology of offering quality, free coffee to customers, writing that it “acts as a subtle yet powerful gesture of goodwill.” That’s because, as the business writes, “when customers are offered something … free, they often feel a sense of reciprocity.”

And if you’re looking for the swankiest dealerships, SimpSocial published a list of some of America’s most impressive spots. Sure enough, a Lexus seller in Escondido has a golf simulator, a play area for kids, coffee shops, a library, eateries, and a retail mall in a three-story structure.

Another Lexus seller in San Antonio gives customers complimentary massages as they wait for their ride. And the website also says there’s a dealership in Wichita, Kansas, that will arrange rides to the airport from your home if you buy a car from them.

Priority Toyota in Chesapeake, Virginia, has a staggering 72 work bays for service appointments. Additionally, it features a movie theater, beauty salon, dedicated space for kids to play in, and a cafe for guests.

What do you think?

And if you’re a gamer, then you may want to shop for your next car at one of Massachusetts’s Prime Motor Group showrooms. These New England shops have pinball machines and old-school arcade games. So, when you come in for an oil change or are waiting for paperwork on your new ride, you can try to beat whatever high score’s on the cabinet’s leaderboard.

Motor1 has reached out to Lexus via email and Jen via TikTok direct message for further comment. We will update this story if they respond.

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