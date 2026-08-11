Want A Truly Bespoke Escalade IQ? Cadillac Has A New Customization Program

the breakdown 160+ exterior colors and 44 interior colors can be mixed and matched, with multiple paint finishes available.

Hand-built and hand-painted Escalade IQs get a unique VIN, serialized builder’s plate, and Cadillac concierge.

Curated by Cadillac costs $54,995 and is currently exclusive to the Escalade IQ.

Customization is the current hotness in the world of ultra-luxury vehicles. Nearly every Rolls-Royce is a bespoke commission, Maybach has expanded its Made to Measure program, and Porsche’s Sonderwunsch and Exclusive Manufaktur programs are more popular than ever.

At this point, any true luxury brand needs a program that lets customers tailor their vehicles to their exact tastes. With that in mind, Cadillac is bringing that same level of personalization to the Escalade IQ.

Curated By Cadillac Photo by: Cadillac

Cadillac calls the program Curated by Cadillac, and it offers more than 160 exterior colors and 44 interior colors that owners can mix and match with help from a dedicated personal concierge. Each exterior color is also available in a variety of finishes, including gloss, metallic, matte, tri-coat, and more.

Interior colors extend to the floor mats and carpeting, allowing customers to create a combination that's truly their own. And if you come up with something particularly gaudy, Cadillac says its concierge may even try to steer you in another direction.

That's not all, either. Cadillac says Curated by Cadillac vehicles are "hand-painted to Cadillac's elevated appearance and quality standards" and hand-built by artisans. Each one receives a unique VIN and an exclusive serialized builder's plate, while production will be kept at "ultra low volume."

Photos by: Cadillac Photos by: Cadillac

The experience is meant to be just as exclusive as the vehicle itself, with a Cadillac concierge guiding customers through the build process from start to finish.

What do you think?

The idea is to bring some of the ultra-exclusive Celestiq experience down to the Escalade IQ, and it doesn't come cheap. Curated by Cadillac adds a hefty $54,995 to the price of an Escalade IQ. For now, it's exclusive to the electric SUV, with Cadillac remaining mum on whether the program will eventually expand to other models.

Motor1's Take: This is a smart move for a brand that's clearly looking to move further upmarket. Offering a dedicated concierge experience and an extensive range of customization options could help Cadillac attract a different kind of luxury buyer—one who wants something that feels genuinely personal rather than simply expensive.

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