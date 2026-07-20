Is McLaren Really Bringing Back The Manual Gearbox?

The Breakdown The McLaren "P50" is rumored to break cover in August.

It's claimed to have a manual gearbox and cost more than the McLaren W1.

McLaren will reportedly make fewer than 100 units.

The manual gearbox is enjoying a resurgence at the very top of the automotive hierarchy. Ferrari brought it back for the new 12Cilindri Manuale, and while not a true manual, Maranello’s V12 supercar does feature a gated shifter and even a clutch pedal. Hennessey is putting an honest-to-God manual in the Venom F5-M, while Porsche’s 911 GT3 S/C is a manual-only affair. If a new report is to be believed, McLaren is about to launch its own three-pedal performance car.

Without citing any sources, TheSupercarBlog alleges the project is internally known as the “P50.” Needless to say, there’s no connection to the Peel P50 microcar, aka the world’s smallest production car. Instead, the designation apparently belongs to a new McLaren model with a manual gearbox, which would be the brand’s first in nearly 30 years. The first and last time Woking built a car with a do-it-yourself transmission was during the F1’s production run from 1992 to 1998. To this day, it remains the world’s fastest naturally aspirated production car.

Pictured below, the M6GT with a five-speed gearbox was Bruce McLaren’s vision of a road-going car, but it never materialized after the project was scrapped following the construction of just three prototypes. While McLaren Special Operations’ freshly restored M6GT isn’t for sale, the P50 is allegedly headed for production. The unconfirmed plan is to build fewer than 100 units at an undisclosed price. It’s said to cost more than the W1 flagship, putting the rumored price tag north of $2.1 million.

McLaren M6GT restoration by McLaren Special Operations Photo by: McLaren

It’s unclear whether the McLaren P50 will feature a true manual gearbox or a simulated setup like the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale, where there isn’t a physical connection between the shifter and the transmission. Either way, there may be some substance behind what currently looks like a wild rumor. Enthusiasts on the McLaren Life forums have been discussing a three-pedal McLaren for months. Meanwhile, insiders on the German Car Forum have been speculating about the MSO P50 since early 2026, suggesting it might even feature a naturally aspirated engine.

Although a twin-turbo setup seems like the safer bet, we shouldn’t forget McLaren fitted the Solus GT with a naturally aspirated V10. The wild, single-seat track-only machine proves the company isn’t afraid to think outside the box. However, a road car would inevitably have to meet emissions regulations, making forced induction the more likely solution for improved efficiency. If the P50 won’t be road legal, though, it would be much easier to install the Solus GT’s Judd-supplied 5.2-liter NA V10.

The world premiere is apparently locked in for next month during Monterey Car Week. McLaren is believed to be taking the wraps off the car at The Quail, which takes place on August 14 in California. Until McLaren says otherwise, take these details with the proverbial pinch of salt. In the meantime, the closest thing to an F1 remains the GMA T.50 with its six-speed, H-pattern manual gearbox engineered by Xtrac.

17 Source: RM Sotheby's

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: While explaining why the Rimac Nevera wasn’t selling as well as he had hoped, Mate Rimac said wealthy buyers shopping for high-end performance cars still crave combustion engines and a more analog feel. Ferrari built the 12Cilindri Manuale after its wealthiest customers repeatedly asked for the return of the manual gearbox. Porsche is making a fortune with manual 911s, so there’s clearly demand among one-percenters for a stick shift.

If the P50 rumor holds water, McLaren will likely print money. While very few people will be able to afford it, we hope it won’t be confined to the track. As spectacular as the Solus GT is, a road-legal car would make a far greater impact.

Source: TheSupercarBlog,McLaren Life,German Car Forum

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