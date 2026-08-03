Lamborghini Honors A Legendary Supercar With Some Fancy Paint

the breakdown Lamborghini is paying homage to the Miura with a limited-run special edition.

Upgrades include exclusive exterior colors and two special livery options.

The new Lamborghini is called the Revuelto Miura 60° Homage, and it makes its public debut at Monterey Car Week.

It has been 60 years since Lamborghini changed the automotive landscape forever. That’s when the Italian automaker launched the Miura. To honor that car’s importance, Lamborghini is paying homage with a new special edition model that... is sort of special.

It's called the Revuelto Miura 60° Homage, and, as the name suggests, it’s based on the Revuelto and features visual upgrades like paint, liveries, and badging. The car was created by Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program in collaboration with Lamborghini Centro Stile.

Buyers will be able to choose from nine exterior colors inspired by the Miura. They include: Rosso Arancio, Arancio, Giallo, Verde Scandal, Verde Metallic, Blu Tahiti, Blu Notte, Nero Noctis, and Bianco Monocerus.

Lamborghini Revuelto Miura 60° Homage. Photo by: Lamborghini

That’s in combination with two available liveries on the lower bodywork. One combines Oro Elios with Altanero Shiny Gold wheels, while the other package pairs the Altanero Matt Titanium Diamond wheels with Grigio Nimbus.

The cars will also come with a Miura 60 logo above the Revuelto script on the side sill. The cars have gloss-black Lamborghini rear logos, gloss-black brake calipers, and matte-black exhaust tailpipes.

Inside, each Miura 60° features styling cues from the original car, such as seats reinterpreting the "cannelloni" pattern. There is leather upholstery across the central tunnel, door panels, and rear bulkhead, and each one has a carbon-fiber dash plaque reading: "Miura 60° – Serie Speciale 1 di 99."

Lamborghini Revuelto Miura 60° Homage Photo by: Lamborghini

Powering the special Miura is the Revuelto’s naturally aspirated V12 hybrid engine. It produces 1,001 horsepower and 739 pound-feet of torque, propelling the supercar to 62 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds. It has a top speed of more than 217 mph.

The Lamborghini will make its public debut later this month during Monterey Car Week. Production is limited to just 99 examples, so expect to pay a hefty premium if you buy one.

Lamborghini's Most Important Car

The Miura could easily be considered Lamborghini’s most important model. It debuted in 1966 at the Geneva Motor Show, and it stunned the world with its transversely mounted mid-engine V12, paired with breathtaking styling. It's widely considered the world's first supercar.

Development of the car began in 1964 with the intent of creating something radical. Lamborghini would unveil the bare chassis at the 1965 Turin Motor Show, the 3.9-liter V12 positioned behind the passenger compartment.

What do you think?

Early examples of the car produced 350 horsepower, but that would increase throughout its lifespan. The automaker would produce the Miura from 1966 until 1973, paving the way for the Countach, Diablo, Murciélago, Aventador, and the Revuelto today, which still has a naturally aspirated V12 engine.

Motor1’s Take: While we would have liked to see Lamborghini go as bold as it did with the Countach LPI 800-4, the Miura 60° Homage is better than nothing. It’s an attractive package that revives some stunning exterior colors that look great on the Revuelto.

Source: Lamborghini

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy