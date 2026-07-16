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Aston Martin's Single-Seat Supercar Sounds Glorious On The Track

Aston's one-off supercar likely has the hybrid V12 from the Valkyrie making 1,200 horsepower.

Aston Martin Single-Seat Supercar
Photo by: ivomat_all_about_cars. / Instagram
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
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The Breakdown

  • Aston Martin is developing a one-off single-seat supercar.  
  • A new video shows the automaker testing the car at a race track in Portugal.  
  • Rumors suggest the car is for an American billionaire and will produce 1,200 horsepower.  

Aston Martin is building something extreme. Back in April, a video posted to social media captured an insane-looking prototype from the automaker. It looked like a cross between a Formula 1 car and the Valkyrie, and a new video shows the automaker continuing to test the vehicle.  

The Aston Martin is at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal, lapping the track. The video from Ivo Matczak's Instagram account, ivomat_all_about_cars, captures the car’s glorious exhaust note, likely from a naturally aspirated V12.

The car is also a hybrid. The video from April caught the V12 engine turning off as the driver pulled off the track while the car continued to move silently under its own power.  

 

Aston’s Mystery Model

Aston has provided zero details about the car to the public. There are rumors that the car will produce 1,200 horsepower. The 6.5-liter Cosworth V12 hybrid in the Valkyrie makes 1,160 hp, so 1,200 is quite possible.  

It’s likely based on a track-only version of the Valkyrie with extensive modifications. The car has an F1-inspired nose with exposed wishbones, in-board dampers, and an air intake above the driver’s head. The car even has an F1-like halo protection device.  

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According to the April report from Auto Motor und Sport, Ken Griffin, an American billionaire and Citadel hedge fund manager, commissioned the one-off car. The Aston is allegedly 10 seconds quicker around the track than an F1 car.

Motor1’s Take: Aston Martin’s one-off single-seat supercar looks like something from the future of Formula 1. It’s crazy what automakers will build for their customers when they have deep pockets. Hopefully, we will learn more about the car soon.  

Here's More From Aston Martin

Aston Martin Delays EVs To Keep The V12 Alive
The Aston Martin Valkyrie Has One Of The Most Unusual Recalls We've Ever Seen

Source: Ivo Matczak (ivomat_all_about_cars) / Instagram via The Supercar Blog

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